How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons will host the Memphis Grizzlies to start a highly anticipated NBA game on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pistons are coming off a solid 117–105 victory over the Raptors ahead of this forthcoming game.
The Grizzlies are ranked second in terms of points each game (121.8) and grabbed rebounds (47.2).
The Pistons, meanwhile, are not far behind, ranking ninth in rebounds (45.0 RPG) and eleventh in scoring (115.4 PPG).
Detroit shooting 47.6% (13th) and Memphis shooting 48.0% (7th), both teams are likely to shoot well from the field.
Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time
The Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against each other in an exciting NBA game on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
April 5, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Detroit Pistons team news
Jalen Duren controls the glass, averaging 10.3 rebounds every game, including 3.5 offensive and 6.7 defensive.
Isaiah Stewart averages 1.38 blocks per game.
Detroit Pistons injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Cade Cunningham
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
SG, Jaden Ivey
Leg injury
Out
Memphis Grizzlies team news
Ja Morant averages 22.9 points per game while shooting 82.8% from his free-throw line and 45.5% from the field.
Zach Edey averages 7.8 rebounds per game—3.4 offensive and 4.3 defensive.
Jaren Jackson Jr. produces 22.3 points with 1.59 blocks per game.
Memphis Grizzlies injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Zyon Pullin
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
SG, Vince Williams Jr.
Illness
Day-to-Day
Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record
The Grizzlies have defeated the Pistons in the past five head-to-head meetings, winning each one by wide margins in most of them. Memphis continued their run of high-scoring games versus Detroit with a 131-111 victory in their most recent meeting on November 28, 2024. Even though the Pistons narrowly lost the game on April 2, 2024 (110–108), the Grizzlies have always managed to outscore them, particularly due to their effective scoring and powerful rebounding. Memphis is likely to go into this game with confidence and might continue its winning streak if Detroit doesn't step up competitively and dominate the boards, especially considering their history and present advantages in points each game and rebounding.
Date
Results
Nov 28, 2024
Grizzlies 131-111 Pistons
Apr 06, 2024
Grizzlies 108-90 Pistons
Apr 02, 2024
Grizzlies 110-108 Pistons
Dec 07, 2023
Grizzlies 116-102 Pistons
Dec 10, 2022
Grizzlies 114-103 Pistons