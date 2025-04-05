How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Detroit Pistons will host the Memphis Grizzlies to start a highly anticipated NBA game on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pistons are coming off a solid 117–105 victory over the Raptors ahead of this forthcoming game.

The Grizzlies are ranked second in terms of points each game (121.8) and grabbed rebounds (47.2).

The Pistons, meanwhile, are not far behind, ranking ninth in rebounds (45.0 RPG) and eleventh in scoring (115.4 PPG).

Detroit shooting 47.6% (13th) and Memphis shooting 48.0% (7th), both teams are likely to shoot well from the field.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against each other in an exciting NBA game on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Pistons team news

Jalen Duren controls the glass, averaging 10.3 rebounds every game, including 3.5 offensive and 6.7 defensive.

Isaiah Stewart averages 1.38 blocks per game.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Cade Cunningham Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Ja Morant averages 22.9 points per game while shooting 82.8% from his free-throw line and 45.5% from the field.

Zach Edey averages 7.8 rebounds per game—3.4 offensive and 4.3 defensive.

Jaren Jackson Jr. produces 22.3 points with 1.59 blocks per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Zyon Pullin Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Vince Williams Jr. Illness Day-to-Day

Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Grizzlies have defeated the Pistons in the past five head-to-head meetings, winning each one by wide margins in most of them. Memphis continued their run of high-scoring games versus Detroit with a 131-111 victory in their most recent meeting on November 28, 2024. Even though the Pistons narrowly lost the game on April 2, 2024 (110–108), the Grizzlies have always managed to outscore them, particularly due to their effective scoring and powerful rebounding. Memphis is likely to go into this game with confidence and might continue its winning streak if Detroit doesn't step up competitively and dominate the boards, especially considering their history and present advantages in points each game and rebounding.

Date Results Nov 28, 2024 Grizzlies 131-111 Pistons Apr 06, 2024 Grizzlies 108-90 Pistons Apr 02, 2024 Grizzlies 110-108 Pistons Dec 07, 2023 Grizzlies 116-102 Pistons Dec 10, 2022 Grizzlies 114-103 Pistons

