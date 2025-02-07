How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Detroit Pistons will host the Philadelphia 76ers to start a thrilling NBA action on February 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Detroit is 10-13 in games decided by ten points or more and has a 17-20 record within Eastern Conference meetings.

Philadelphia is 14-16 within conference games and has had a hard time in one-sided matches, with a record of 9-17 in games decided by ten points or more.

From beyond the line, the Pistons score 12.9 made 3-pointers each game, less than the 13.5 a game the 76ers allow. Philadelphia makes 12.8 three-pointers each game, which is 1.1 less than the 13.9 three-pointers that Detroit allows each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an epic NBA battle on February 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date February 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers] live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 6.3 boards, and 9.4 assists each game.

Malik Beasley is shooting from three-point range, making an average of 3.9 three-pointers per game in his past 10 games.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Tobias Harris Leg injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.9 points, and 6.2 assists, with 1.9 steals each game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 boards, and 1.5 steals every game in his last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Andre Drummond Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Jared McCain Meniscus injury Out for season

Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Pistons have lost four of their last five encounters by double digits, indicating that the 76ers have overpowered them. In their last game on the first of December 2024, Philadelphia won easily with a score of 111-96.

Detroit won 105-95 on October 31, demonstrating that they can fight when they compete well. The Pistons aim to improve after their last game with Cade Cunningham guiding the team. Meanwhile, the 76ers will count on Tyrese Maxey for scoring and Kelly Oubre Jr. for his overall support.

Based on previous outcomes, Philadelphia has the advantage, but Detroit might keep it a close game if they can shoot their three-pointers well and avoid mistakes.

Date Results Dec 01, 2024 76ers 111-96 Pistons Oct 31, 2024 Pistons 105-95 76ers Apr 10, 2024 76ers 120-102 Pistons Dec 16, 2023 76ers 124-92 Pistons Dec 14, 2023 76ers 129-111 Pistons

More NBA news and coverage