Philadelphia 76ers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers live up to their hype? That’s the pressing question surrounding the franchise heading into the 2024-25 season.

Boasting some of the league's premier talent, the Sixers have a formidable trio leading the charge, ensuring they'll remain strong contenders for years to come. On paper, they stand alongside the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks at the top of the Eastern Conference pecking order. The Celtics bring a wealth of playoff experience, while the Knicks are regarded as the league’s most depth-filled squad.

However, anything short of a conference finals berth would be seen as a significant disappointment for Philadelphia, as their ultimate aim is to lift the trophy at the end of the NBA Finals.

That ambition looks achievable after the Sixers secured nine-time All-Star Paul George on a four-year, $212 million deal this offseason, forming a Big Three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Additionally, they bolstered their roster by bringing in Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Guerschon Yabusele while re-signing key players like Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin, and Maxey.

From preseason, regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Philadelphia 76ers upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time TV Channel Oct 23, 2024 @ Portland 10:00 pm — Oct 25, 2024 @ Utah 9:30 pm — Oct 27, 2024 vs L.A. Clippers 8:30 pm — Oct 29, 2024 vs New Orleans 10:00 pm TNT Oct 30, 2024 vs New Orleans 10:00 pm — Nov 2, 2024 @ Houston 8:00 pm — Nov 4, 2024 @ Washington 7:15 pm — Nov 6, 2024 @ Boston 7:30 pm ESPN Nov 8, 2024 @ Cleveland 7:30 pm — Nov 10, 2024 @ Oklahoma City 7:00 pm — Nov 12, 2024 vs Dallas 10:00 pm TNT Nov 15, 2024 vs Memphis 10:00 pm ESPN Nov 18, 2024 @ L.A. Clippers 10:30 pm NBA TV Nov 20, 2024 vs Atlanta 10:00 pm — Nov 22, 2024 @ New Orleans 8:00 pm — Nov 23, 2024 @ San Antonio 8:30 pm — Nov 25, 2024 vs Brooklyn 10:00 pm — Nov 27, 2024 vs Oklahoma City 10:00 pm ESPN Nov 30, 2024 @ Phoenix 9:00 pm NBAt Dec 3, 2024 @ Denver 10:00 pm TNT Dec 5, 2024 vs Houston 10:00 pm NBA TV Dec 6, 2024 vs Minnesota 10:00 pm ESPN Dec 8, 2024 vs Minnesota 8:30 pm — Dec 19, 2024 @ Memphis 8:00 pm — Dec 21, 2024 @ Minnesota 8:00 pm — Dec 23, 2024 vs Indiana 10:00 pm NBA TV Dec 25, 2024 vs L.A. Lakers 8:00 pm ABC Dec 27, 2024 @ L.A. Clippers 10:00 pm NBA TV Dec 28, 2024 vs Phoenix 8:30 pm NBA TV Dec 30, 2024 vs Cleveland 10:00 pm —

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. The Sixers are set to feature in 27 nationally televised matchups during the 2024-25 season, kicking off with their opener against the Bucks. Philadelphia will appear on ABC for four games, ESPN for eight, TNT for nine, and NBA TV for six, while the other 55 games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

If you live in Philadelphia 76ers team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, you can stream the 76ers on the NBC Sports app.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer NBC Sports Philadelphia, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Warriors games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of big 76ers matchups later in the NBA season against teams like the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Lakers games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Philadelphia+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Channels: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including NBC Sports Philadelphia, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Philadelphia 76ers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Philadelphia 76ers games, you can tune in via NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with Fubo's Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan and also has regional sports network NBC Sports Philadelphia, the home of the 76ers.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Philadelphia 76ers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Philadelphia 76ers with Max?

You can catch any 76ers games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Philadelphia games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You'll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Philadelphia 76ers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Philadelphia TV market, another dependable way to watch Philadelphia 76ers is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Useful links