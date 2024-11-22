How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready to host the Golden State Warriors to start a thrilling NBA battle on November 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Warriors score 119.6 points each game on average, while the Pelicans score 104.6, showing how strong their offense is.

New Orleans only gets 23.9 assists per game, while Golden State gets 30.1—a clear sign of their ability to move the ball along with how effectively they can use teamwork.

The Warriors have an advantage on the boards again, with 48.7 rebounds for each game compared to the Pelicans' 43.9, which shows the ability they have to get second chances.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA action on November 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Brandon Ingram contributes 23.2 PPG, and 46.6 FG%, including 86.0 FT% to the team.

Yves Missi averages 6.9 RPG and 3.0 ORPG on the offensive glass, generating vital second-chance opportunities.

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, CJ McCollum Thigh injury Day-to-Day PF, Zion Williamson Hamstring injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 23.0 PPG with a 47.9 FG% and 94.3 FT%.

Kevon Looney averages 8.4 RPG, 4.3 of which are offensive.

Draymond Green's 1.08 blocks for each game solidify the defense and guard the paint.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kyle Anderson Neck injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Based on their recent head-to-head experience, the upcoming game between the Pelicans and the Warriors should be very interesting. In their last five games, the Warriors have won three of them easily. Their most recent wins were on the 30th of October and 31, 2024, with results of 124-106 and 104-89. The Pelicans' win during this time was a close 114–109 win on the 13th of April 2024, which showed how strong they could be when they were at their best. But the Warriors' big win, 130-102 win on October 31st, 2023, shows how good they are offensively and how well they can take advantage of matchups. Given Golden State's strong form and track record, it will take almost perfect action from New Orleans to beat the Warriors' high-scoring attack and ability to control the boards.

Date Results Oct 31, 2024 Warriors 104-89 Pelicans Oct 30, 2024 Warriors 124-106 Pelicans Apr 13, 2024 Pelicans 114-109 Warriors Jan 11, 2024 Pelicans 141-105 Warriors Oct 31, 2023 Warriors 130-102 Pelicans

