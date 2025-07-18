How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready to host the Indiana Pacers to open a pivotal NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Pacers are scoring 81.8 points per game on average, while the Pelicans are scoring 84.3. On the other hand, Indiana leads the boards with 40.5 rebounds per game, while New Orleans only manages 36.7.

The Pacers top the league in skill with 19 assists per game, whereas the Pelicans are in second place with 17.5.

On defense, Indiana averages 7.2 thefts per game, while New Orleans averages 9.5.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Cox Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Antonio Reeves has averaged a team-high 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in three games.

Jeremiah Fears has averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game over four games.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player I njury I njury status Micah Peavy Rest Out Derik Queen Thumb injury Out

Indiana Pacers team news

Enrique Freeman has averaged 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in three Summer League contests.

RayJ Dennis is scoring 16.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.3 steals a game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyrese Haliburton Right Achilles injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have won three of their previous five head-to-head meetings, giving them a slim advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pacers' ability to finish games with effective scoring, particularly in the 119-104 victory on December 16, allowed them to win back-to-back games in December and November of 2024. But the Pelicans have also shown their offensive potency, as evidenced by their resounding victory on March 2, 2024, 129-102. New Orleans' scoring waves can overwhelm, but Indiana has shown resilience and more composure in close games, as their victory on November 26, 2024, 114-110. This implies that their next meeting in the Summer League may be fiercely contested, with the Pelicans attempting to retake the lead with fast-paced scoring and defensive pressure while the Pacers probably rely on steady offensive performance.

Date Results Dec 16, 2024 Pacers 119-104 Pelicans Nov 26, 2024 Pacers 114-110 Pelicans Nov 02, 2024 Pelicans 125-118 Pacers Mar 02, 2024 Pelicans 129-102 Pacers Feb 29, 2024 Pacers 123-114 Pelicans

