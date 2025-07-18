How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready to host the Indiana Pacers to open a pivotal NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
The Pacers are scoring 81.8 points per game on average, while the Pelicans are scoring 84.3. On the other hand, Indiana leads the boards with 40.5 rebounds per game, while New Orleans only manages 36.7.
The Pacers top the league in skill with 19 assists per game, whereas the Pelicans are in second place with 17.5.
On defense, Indiana averages 7.2 thefts per game, while New Orleans averages 9.5.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game, plus plenty more.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time
|Date
|Date
|July 18, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Cox Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers live on:
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo
New Orleans Pelicans team news
Antonio Reeves has averaged a team-high 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in three games.
Jeremiah Fears has averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game over four games.
New Orleans Pelicans injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|Micah Peavy
|Rest
|Out
|Derik Queen
|Thumb injury
|Out
Indiana Pacers team news
Enrique Freeman has averaged 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in three Summer League contests.
RayJ Dennis is scoring 16.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.3 steals a game.
Indiana Pacers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Right Achilles injury
|Out
New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record
The Indiana Pacers have won three of their previous five head-to-head meetings, giving them a slim advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pacers' ability to finish games with effective scoring, particularly in the 119-104 victory on December 16, allowed them to win back-to-back games in December and November of 2024. But the Pelicans have also shown their offensive potency, as evidenced by their resounding victory on March 2, 2024, 129-102. New Orleans' scoring waves can overwhelm, but Indiana has shown resilience and more composure in close games, as their victory on November 26, 2024, 114-110. This implies that their next meeting in the Summer League may be fiercely contested, with the Pelicans attempting to retake the lead with fast-paced scoring and defensive pressure while the Pacers probably rely on steady offensive performance.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 16, 2024
|Pacers 119-104 Pelicans
|Nov 26, 2024
|Pacers 114-110 Pelicans
|Nov 02, 2024
|Pelicans 125-118 Pacers
|Mar 02, 2024
|Pelicans 129-102 Pacers
|Feb 29, 2024
|Pacers 123-114 Pelicans