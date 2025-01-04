New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Patriots versus Bills NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are set to clash in Week 18 of the NFL season, with the game scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adarm Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinjhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming service: Fubo TV

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

Quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 66.8% of his passes. Backup Jacoby Brissett has added 826 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 59.1% passing. On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson leads the charge with 801 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while Antonio Gibson has chipped in 497 rushing yards.

In the receiving corps, Hunter Henry leads the team with 674 yards on 66 receptions, followed by DeMario Douglas, who has 587 receiving yards on 63 catches. Austin Hooper and Kayshon Boutte have each surpassed 400 receiving yards, with three more Patriots receivers contributing over 150 yards each.

On defense, Jahlani Tavai tops the tackle charts with 111, while both Keion White and Deatrich Wise Jr. share the team lead in sacks with five apiece. The Patriots’ defense has collectively recorded 28 sacks and six interceptions this year.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee J. Peppers Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Knee S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Hip D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone H. Henry Tight End Questionable Foot C. Gonzalez Cornerback Questionable Concussion C. Wallace Tackle Questionable Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Polk Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder B. Schooler Safety Questionable Abdomen D. Maye Quarterback Questionable Hand J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Tavai Linebacker Questionable Groin T. Leo Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger T. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Brown Center Questionable Concussion

Buffalo Bills team news

Josh Allen has been the driving force for the Bills, throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 63.6% completion rate. On the ground, Allen has added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. James Cook leads the rushing attack with 981 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Ray Davis has contributed 378 rushing yards and three scores. In the receiving department, Khalil Shakir has hauled in 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns, with Keon Coleman adding 525 yards and four scores. Dalton Kincaid has chipped in with 448 receiving yards, while Mack Hollins and Dawson Knox both surpassed 300 yards. Buffalo’s offense has also spread the wealth, with four additional players registering over 200 receiving yards.

Defensively, Dorian Williams leads the way with 113 total tackles, including 66 solo stops. Greg Rousseau has recorded a team-best eight sacks, while A.J. Epenesa has contributed six. As a unit, the Bills’ defense boasts 38 sacks and 16 interceptions this season.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Bernard Linebacker Out Quadriceps T. Rapp Safety Questionable Neck C. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs C. Lewis Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder D. Hamlin Safety Questionable Ribs S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

