Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
team-logoPaderborn
Home Deluxe Arena
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
Book Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Tickets
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to get Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Paderborn
VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga

Paderborn take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Paderborn take on VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

In their historical head-to-head encounters, VfB Stuttgart have maintained a strong advantage, winning three of their past four competitive meetings alongside one draw. Their most recent competitive clash took place in the DFB-Pokal on January 31, 2023, where VfB Stuttgart earned a 2-1 away victory against Paderborn.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

When is Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

Buying tickets for the Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart match depends on whether you plan to sit in the home or away section, as both clubs manage ticket distribution through distinct official channels.

Official Primary Market

  • Home Supporters (SC Paderborn Section):
    • Purchase directly through the official SC Paderborn 07 online ticket shop or at the stadium box office at the Home Deluxe Arena. Club members and season ticket holders usually receive priority access before remaining tickets are opened to the general public.
  • Away Supporters (VfB Stuttgart Section):
    • Purchase through the official VfB Stuttgart ticket portal. Away block allocations are distributed almost exclusively to VfB Stuttgart club members and official fan clubs.
Book Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

How much do Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart match varies depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Primary Market (Official Box Office)

When purchased directly through official club channels at the Home Deluxe Arena, face-value prices generally fall into the following tiers:

  • Standing Sections (Stehplatz): €14.50 – €16.50
  • Standard Seated Sections (Sitzplatz): €29.00 – €39.00
Book Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Paderborn have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Freiburg on 5 September. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Mainz 05 in the league and beat 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal. Across the five matches, Paderborn scored eight goals and conceded six.

Stuttgart have won three, lost one and drawn one of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Cologne on 4 September, following a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the previous week. The side also recorded a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock during the run. Stuttgart scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded eight.

SCP

SCP - Form

SVW
D2-2
PHL
W2-4
M05
D0-0
SCF
L0-1
BVB
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VFB

VFB - Form

HRO
W0-4
FCB
L5-1
KOE
W4-1
VIK
W3-1
TSG
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 31 January 2023 in the DFB-Pokal, when Stuttgart won 2-1 away at Paderborn. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Stuttgart have won four times, with one draw and no wins for Paderborn. Stuttgart have also scored more goals in the series, including a 4-1 away victory in the 2002 DFB-Pokal.

Head to Head

PaderbornDrawVfB Stuttgart
0
1
4
DFB-Pokal
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
0
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
2
FT
DFB-Pokal
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
321072+57
W
D
W
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
320193+66
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
320187+16
L
W
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
3003012-120
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google