How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers are ready to face the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the pivotal Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 19, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. After defeating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in their most recent meeting, the Oklahoma City Thunder want to end the NBA Finals in Game 6. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points, while Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 40.

This season, Indiana has a 29-12 record, posting 117.4 points per game and a +2.3 scoring differential, making them a formidable home team.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have performed exceptionally well away from home, going 32-8 and finishing fourth in the Western Conference in three-point shooting (37.4%).

The Pacers score 117.4 points per game, 9.8 more than the Thunder usually give up (107.6). In contrast, Oklahoma City's average of 120.5 points per game is 5.4 points more than Indiana's average of 115.1 points given up.

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers are scheduled to battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on June 19, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam has shot a remarkable 50.9% in his previous ten games, averaging 23.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Tyrese Haliburton Calf injury Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 5.3 rebounds per game for Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been posting 31.9 points and 4.9 rebounds on 46.6% shooting in the last ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Thunder hold a solid lead going into Game 6 after winning three of their last five head-to-head games. In every victory, Oklahoma City's offense has scored at least 111 points, as evidenced by their recent 120-109 victory on June 17 and their commanding 123-107 triumph on June 9.

Indiana's defense has had trouble holding the Thunder's firepower in check, despite their two close victories earlier in the series.

Oklahoma City may have the advantage to finish the series and win the championship if the pattern continues because of their balanced scoring and road performance.

Date Results Jun 17, 2025 Thunder 120-109 Pacers Jun 14, 2025 Thunder 111-104 Pacers Jun 12, 2025 Pacers 116-107 Thunder Jun 09, 2025 Thunder 123-107 Pacers Jun 06, 2025 Pacers 111-110 Thunder

