How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the high-voltage Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. After a fierce 116-107 victory, the Indiana Pacers now lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 2-1 in the series.

The Thunder barely outscored the Pacers in points per game (116.5 vs. 116.4). However, Oklahoma City's defense is rated sixth in terms of points allowed per game (107.1), which is a lot better than Indiana's defense, which is ranked thirteenth (113.3).

The Thunder counter with better rebounding (43.8 vs. 40.0), while the Pacers have the league's top field goal percentage (49.5%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on June 13, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.6 points per game on an effective 52.5% shooting from the field.

Tyrese Haliburton is throwing up 9.4 assists per game and keeping the ball under control with just 2.3 turnovers in more than 35 minutes of action.

Myles Turner averages 2.67 blocks per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team with an average of 30.1 points per game, hitting 47.2% from his shots and 86.1% from his free throw line.

Chet Holmgren averages 8.4 rebounds per game, including 6.8 coming on defense.

Isaiah Hartenstein is grabbing 10.7 rebounds per game, with a solid 2.9 on the offensive end.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The last five head-to-head meetings between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder show a trend of intense competition, which suggests that Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be another closely contested encounter. The Pacers have won two of the last three games, including a pivotal 116-107 triumph in Game 3, but the Thunder have a 3-2 advantage in those contests, including a commanding 132-111 victory on March 30. Indiana has demonstrated that it can win close games, as evidenced by their thrilling 111-110 victory on June 6, but Oklahoma City's superior rebounding and explosive scoring continue to make them a threat. Indiana will try to maintain offensive efficiency and preserve the paint with Myles Turner's rim protection, while the Thunder will probably pick up the pace and rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring to level things up now that the Pacers are ahead 2-1 in the series. Anticipate a fierce, high-scoring matchup in which every possession has the potential to change the outcome.

Date Results Jun 12, 2025 Pacers 116-107 Thunder Jun 09, 2025 Thunder 123-107 Pacers Jun 06, 2025 Pacers 111-110 Thunder Mar 30, 2025 Thunder 132-111 Pacers Dec 27, 2024 Thunder 120-114 Pacers

More NBA news and coverage