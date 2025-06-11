How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder gained momentum in Game 2 of the NBA Finals series, defeating the Indiana Pacers 123-107, with the series at 1-1.

Oklahoma is slightly ahead at second place with 117.0 points per game, while Indiana is in third place with 116.4. But defensively, the Thunder are far superior compared to Indiana, giving up just 106.6 points per game as opposed to 113.6.

The Pacers have the highest field goal percentage in the league (49.4%), but they get more possessions as Oklahoma City has more rebounds per game (43.9, fifth in the league) than Indiana (40.2, 12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on June 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He also adds 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks on defense.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner contributes 15.6 points, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 6.5 rebounds. He also averages 2.0 blocks per game, which is second in the NBA.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also contributes defensively with 0.7 blocks and 1.6 steals, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, as well as 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on defense.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated the Indiana Pacers in their past five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including a resounding 123-107 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder's offense has routinely outscored the Pacers, scoring 120 points or more in three of those contests. Oklahoma City has demonstrated the ability to manage the tempo and take advantage of defensive lapses, even though Indiana won Game 1 by a slim margin of 111-110. Unless the Pacers tighten up defensively and manage to break Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's rhythm, the Thunder's firepower and rebounding advantage could give them the advantage in Game 3.

Date Results Jun 09, 2025 Thunder 123-107 Pacers Jun 06, 2025 Pacers 111-110 Thunder Mar 30 2025 Thunder 132-111 Pacers Dec 27, 2024 Thunder 120-114 Pacers Apr 06, 2024 Pacers 126-112 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage