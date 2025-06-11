This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2025 NBA Finals - Game TwoGetty Images Sport
Stream live on FuboWatch live on SlingTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder gained momentum in Game 2 of the NBA Finals series, defeating the Indiana Pacers 123-107, with the series at 1-1.

Oklahoma is slightly ahead at second place with 117.0 points per game, while Indiana is in third place with 116.4. But defensively, the Thunder are far superior compared to Indiana, giving up just 106.6 points per game as opposed to 113.6.

The Pacers have the highest field goal percentage in the league (49.4%), but they get more possessions as Oklahoma City has more rebounds per game (43.9, fifth in the league) than Indiana (40.2, 12th).

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on June 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DateJune 11, 2025
Tip-off Time8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
VenueGainbridge Fieldhouse
LocationIndianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today
Watch Pacers vs Thunder live on Sling
Start a Sling TV subscription today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He also adds 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks on defense.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner contributes 15.6 points, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 6.5 rebounds. He also averages 2.0 blocks per game, which is second in the NBA.

Indiana Pacers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
PF, Jarace WalkerAnkle injuryDay-to-Day
C, Isaiah JacksonCalf injuryOut for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also contributes defensively with 0.7 blocks and 1.6 steals, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, as well as 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on defense.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Nikola TopicACL injuryOut for Season

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated the Indiana Pacers in their past five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including a resounding 123-107 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder's offense has routinely outscored the Pacers, scoring 120 points or more in three of those contests. Oklahoma City has demonstrated the ability to manage the tempo and take advantage of defensive lapses, even though Indiana won Game 1 by a slim margin of 111-110. Unless the Pacers tighten up defensively and manage to break Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's rhythm, the Thunder's firepower and rebounding advantage could give them the advantage in Game 3.

DateResults
Jun 09, 2025Thunder 123-107 Pacers
Jun 06, 2025Pacers 111-110 Thunder
Mar 30 2025Thunder 132-111 Pacers
Dec 27, 2024Thunder 120-114 Pacers
Apr 06, 2024Pacers 126-112 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta