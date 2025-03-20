How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers (39-29) are ready to host the Brooklyn Nets (23-46) to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on March 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pacers are coming off a 135-131 victory over the Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets are clearly outscored by the Indiana Pacers, who rank seventh in the league with an average of 116.6 points per game. The Nets, on the other hand, rank 29th in terms of offensive efficiency, scoring only 105.5 points per game.

The Pacers are also excellent shooters, ranking third in the league with a field goal percentage of 48.9%, while the Nets are in last place at 28th with a 43.9% shooting rate.

Brooklyn possesses better defense, giving up 111.6 points a game (10th), while Indiana's defense is weaker, giving up 115.5 points a game (19th).

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets in an exciting NBA game on March 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.9 points every game on an effective 52.6% shooting percentage and contributes 7.2 rebounds, with 5.5 defensive rebounds.

Myles Turner averages 1.81 blocks each game on defense.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Tyrese Haliburton Back injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out

Brooklyn Nets team news

Nic Claxton grabs 7.5 rebounds every game, with 2.2 offensive rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell averages 5.8 assists per game in 24.9 minutes and turns the ball over twice per game.

Brooklyn Nets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out for Season SG, Cam Thomas Hamstring injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have crushed the Brooklyn Nets in their last five meetings, claiming three out of the five games. The most recent meeting, on January 7, 2025, was a convincing 113–99 win for the Pacers. While the Nets found it difficult to keep up, the Pacers have continuously displayed their offensive strength, posting over 110 points in every one of their victories. Brooklyn’s win occurred on the fifth of December 2024, when they limited Indiana to only 90 points, underscoring the value of their defense. Nonetheless, the Pacers are expected to maintain their offensive supremacy given their high shooting rate and season-long average of 116.6 points per game. Indiana is in a strong position to win again if the Nets can improve their defense or locate a more reliable scoring source.

Date Results Jan 07, 2025 Pacers 113-99 Nets Dec 05, 2024 Nets 99-90 Pacers Apr 04, 2024 Nets 115-111 Pacers Apr 02, 2024 Pacers 133-111 Nets Mar 17, 2024 Pacers 121-100 Nets

