How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA action between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to take place on March 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Indiana hopes to continue their winning run of five games.

The Pacers averaged 116.6 points every game and shot 48.9% from the floor, are seventh within the NBA with a solid 24-10 home record.

The Lakers have a 15-19 road record and have performed poorly in close games, losing 18-19 when the score was within 10 points.

The Lakers give up 112.0 points per game, while Indiana's offense scores 116.6 points. Furthermore, Los Angeles makes 12.9 three-pointers on average per game, which is only 0.1 more than Indiana usually gives up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will battle with the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA game on March 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date March 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points per game and shoots 52.3% from the field.

Bennedict Mathurin has scored 16.0 points per game in the last ten games.

Indiana Pacers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for season

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James is scoring 24.9 points and pulling down 8.1 rebounds a game for the Lakers.

Luka Doncic has been shooting 3.6 three-pointers a game on average during his last ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Pacers have prevailed over the Clippers, winning three of five games. Indiana's most recent triumph on the 24th of February 2025, proved their offensive strength with a resounding 129-111 victory. The Pacers maintained their excellent performance earlier in February by winning 119–112. A major contributing role has been their offensive consistency, as evidenced by high-scoring games like their March 2024 triumph of 133-116. Even though the Clippers won by a commanding 151-127 in December of 2023, it was an anomaly in a run of games that the Pacers dominated. Indiana is in a good position to hold onto their lead with their recent five-game winning run and impressive home record, particularly if Bennedict Mathurin and Pascal Siakam continue to score well. It could be a difficult game, though, as LeBron James' Lakers will try to respond with their resiliency and experience.

Date Results Feb 24, 2025 Pacers 129-111 Clippers Feb 07, 2025 Pacers 119-112 Clippers Mar 26, 2024 Pacers 133-116 Clippers Dec 19, 2023 Clippers 151-127 Pacers Jan 01, 2023 Clippers 130-131 Pacers

More NBA news and coverage