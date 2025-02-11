How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA game on February 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. New York wants to continue its three-game winning streak on the road.

The Pacers have a 17–15 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. They also have 28.6 assists each game, which is ninth in the NBA. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team with 8.5 assists per game.

The Knicks have been 23-11 against teams from the Eastern Conference. They also have the best defense in the conference, giving up just 111.8 points a game and letting opponents shoot 47.2%.

Indiana scores 115.7 points a game on average, which is 3.9 greater than what New York gives up. The Knicks, meanwhile, shoot 12.9 three-pointers a game, which is marginally less than the Pacers' average of 13.1 threes.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

Date February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam has averaged 23.9 points during his past ten games.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points with 8.5 assists a game for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Myles Turner Concussion injury Day-to-Day PF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for season

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has made 2.4 three-pointers in his previous ten games.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks with an average of 24 points, and 13.5 rebounds, with 3.3 assists.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, OG Anunoby Foot injury Day-to-Day SG, Pacome Dadiet Toe injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings, this game might be very close, as both teams have had dominating wins in those five meetings. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the 11th of November 2024, the Pacers defeated the Knicks 132-121, and they prevailed in three of the previous five meetings. Indiana has proven that it can score a lot of points when facing New York; in all three of its wins, they have scored more than 115 points. But as evidenced by their convincing 123-98 victory on the 26th of October 2024, and their 121-91 triumph in the playoffs the previous season, the Knicks additionally showed their ability to dominate. The Pacers' attack, which is driven by Pascal Siakam's goals and Tyrese Haliburton's skill, maybe too much for New York's formidable defense to handle. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will try to maintain the Knicks' momentum as they try to continue their winning streak of three games on the road. This game might go either way because both teams are capable of putting on spectacular performances, but the Pacers may have a small advantage at home due to their recent offensive success versus New York.

Date Results Nov 11, 2024 Pacers 132-121 Knicks Oct 26, 2024 Knicks 123-98 Pacers May 20, 2024 Pacers 130-109 Knicks May 18, 2024 Pacers 116-103 Knicks May 15, 2024 Knicks 121-91 Pacers

