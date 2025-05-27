How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks to begin the high-voltage Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead the series 2-1. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 106-100 in their prior encounter, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton adding 20.

Indiana has a 29-22 record against teams in the Eastern Conference and has performed patiently in close games, winning 6-2 in ones that were settled by a single possession.

In contrast, New York has a solid 34-18 conference record. OG Anunoby leads the Knicks with 3.4 of their 15.7 fast break points per game, which puts them seventh in the East.

The Pacers' offensive shooting percentage this season is 48.8%, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks' usual average of 47.4%. New York is scoring 115.8 points per game on average, which is marginally more than Indiana's average of 115.1 points.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will meet in an epic NBA game on May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton has been averaging 5.2 rebounds and 19.5 points over his previous 10 games.

Myles Turner is helping the Pacers with 6.5 rebounds and 15.6 points per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the Knicks with 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 29.9 points and 6.7 assists in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Pacers and the Knicks' next game is probably going to be another fiercely contested, high-scoring contest based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Knicks won their most recent game on May 26 106-100, while the Pacers had won three of the previous five meetings, which includes both home games in this postseason series. Indiana has been scoring a lot lately; twice in that time, notably in a thrilling 138–135 game on May 22, they have scored more than 130 points. The Knicks, meanwhile, demonstrated in their February victory that they are capable of answering with their own firepower by scoring 128 points. This battle may depend on late-game play, bench depth, and whether the Pacers can sustain their home-court advantage or the Knicks can build on their victory from Game 3. Both teams have demonstrated the ability to win close games and score a lot of points.

Date Results May 26, 2025 Knicks 106-100 Pacers May 24, 2025 Pacers 114-109 Knicks May 22, 2025 Pacers 138-135 Knicks Feb 12, 2025 Knicks 128-115 Pacers Nov 11, 2024 Pacers 132-121 Knicks

