How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks to begin the thrilling Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. With a 3-2 series lead going into this game, the Indiana Pacers will try to recover from a difficult 111-94 defeat to the New York Knicks in Game 5.

The Pacers are statistically superior offensively, averaging 116.9 points per game, third in the league, while the Knicks sit in fifth place with 109.6.

New York is in sixth place with a field goal percentage of 45.4%, while Indiana leads the league in shooting accuracy with a league-best 49.5%.

The Knicks are giving up just 108.6 points per game as opposed to Indiana's 113.6.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will face off against the New York Knicks in an epic NBA game on May 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.4 points per game on an effective 53.5% shooting from the field.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the offense with 9.5 assists per game and 1.8 turnovers in 35.0 minutes of action.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages an incredible 30.1 points per game and shoots 85.6% from his free-throw line and 46.1% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been grabbing 11.5 rebounds per game, with 9.4 on defense and 2.1 on offense.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks appears to be a high-stakes struggle, as the Pacers lead the series 3-2. Due to their powerful offense, Indiana has won three of the previous five meetings, including two high-scoring shootouts (138-135 on May 22 and 130-121 on May 28). With a decisive 111-94 victory in Game 5, New York, however, showed tenacity by strengthening their defense and reducing Indiana's pace. Additionally, the Knicks won Game 3 by a slim margin (106-100), demonstrating their ability to win close games. Indiana may win the series at home if its offensive leaders, Siakam and Haliburton, can get back to their previous level of effectiveness and speed. However, if Brunson continues to perform well and the Knicks' defense holds strong, as it did in Game 5, a Game 7 may be unavoidable.

Date Results May 30, 2025 Knicks 111-94 Pacers May 28, 2025 Pacers 130-121 Knicks May 26, 2025 Knicks 106-100 Pacers May 24, 2025 Pacers 114-109 Knicks May 22, 2025 Pacers 138-135 Knicks

