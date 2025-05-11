How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the thrilling Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals on May 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers are currently leading the series 2-1. Cleveland rebounded in Game 3 with a strong 126-104 win, due to Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst. Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points to lead Indiana.

Indiana averages 32.7 defensive rebounds per game, which places it in ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, and has a 10-6 record against divisional opponents. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Cleveland, on the other hand, dominates the Eastern Conference in scoring with an average of 121.9 points per game and a remarkable 49.1% field goal percentage. They are 12-4 in their division.

The Pacers make 13.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is about the same as the Cavaliers' 13.5 three-pointers per game. Cleveland is scoring 6.8 more points a game (121.9) compared to Indiana usually gives up (115.1), outperforming opponents by a significant margin.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic NBA game on May 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points per game and shoots 51.9% from the field.

Myles Turner has scored 14.4 points every game in his last ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points with 9.3 rebounds per game.

Max Strus has made 2.8 three-pointers every game in his last ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have possessed the advantage in their last five encounters with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which they have won four of. In addition to their more comfortable victory on April 13th (126-118) and May 5th (121-112), the Pacers also achieved close triumphs on April 11th (114-112) and May 7th (120-119). But in their most recent meeting, on May 10th, the Cavaliers replied forcefully, defeating the Pacers 126-104 due to a 43-point surge from Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers can turn things around when Mitchell takes over, despite Indiana's persistent ability to defeat Cleveland, often with a fast-paced offense and strong late-game play. Though Game 4 might go either way, unless Cleveland duplicates its Game 3 intensity, the Pacers may have the advantage due to their recent advantage and home court.

Date Results May 10, 2025 Cavaliers 126-104 Pacers May 07, 2025 Pacers 120-119 Cavaliers May 05, 2025 Pacers 121-112 Cavaliers Apr 13, 2025 Pacers 126-118 Cavaliers Apr 11, 2025 Pacers 114-112 Cavaliers

