Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin the highly anticipated Game 3 in the Eastern Conference second-round series on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers have a resounding 2-0 lead. Indiana defeated Cleveland 120-119 in their most recent meeting. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Indiana has a 29-22 record against opponents in the Eastern Conference and has done well against strong opponents, going 22-15 against winning teams. Whereas, Cleveland's 12-4 record and 5-4 record in games settled by fewer than four points show their strength in the Central Division.

The Pacers are among the most effective offensive teams in the league, hitting 48.8% from the field, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers' defensive percentage for field goals of 45.4%. Cleveland's average score of 121.9 points every game is 6.8 points higher than Indiana's regular score of 115.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in an electrifying NBA battle on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date

May 9, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Location

Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Indiana Pacers team news

Aaron Nesmith has scored 14.6 points per game in his previous ten games.

Tyrese Haliburton leads his team with averages of 9.2 assists and 18.6 points per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

C, Isaiah Jackson

Calf injury

Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Max Strus has made 2.7 three-pointers every game in his last ten games.

Donovan Mitchell averages 29.3 points per game by shooting 47.3% and making 75.0% of his free throws.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Darius Garland

Toe injury

Day-to-Day

PF, Evan Mobley

Ankle injury

Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Indiana Pacers seem to have a significant advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have won four of their last five meetings, including two close games that were decided by two points or less. The Pacers most recently took a 2-0 lead in their playoff series after winning 121-112 on May 5 and then narrowly defeating 120-119 on May 7. With more than 114 points in each of the previous four games, Indiana has continuously outperformed Cleveland offensively. The Pacers have improved since then, even winning close games, but the Cavaliers' only victory came back in January when they defeated them 127-117. Although another close, high-scoring contest shouldn't be ruled out, the Pacers may be the favorites to win Game 3 given their momentum and home-court advantage.

Date

Results

May 07, 2025

Pacers 120-119 Cavaliers

May 05, 2025

Pacers 121-112 Cavaliers

Apr 13, 2025

Pacers 126-118 Cavaliers

Apr 11, 2025

Pacers 114-112 Cavaliers

Jan 15, 2025

Cavaliers 127-117 Pacers

