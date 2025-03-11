How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA action between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks is set to take place on March 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Pacers are coming off a setback 103-121 against the Bulls.

The Pacers are slightly ahead of the Bucks, who score 114.6 points per game (12th in the league), with an average of 116.6 points a game (9th).

Indiana's outstanding 49.1% field goal rate, which ranks third in the NBA, further highlights their fast-paced attack. Milwaukee is not far behind, coming in at 48.1% (5th).

The Bucks have been marginally better at restraining competitors, giving up 112.5 points every game (12th), while the Pacers allow 115.3 points every game (20th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet in an electrifying NBA game on March 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date March 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam scores 20.8 points each game on 52.2% shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the team's attack with 8.9 assists and 1.7 turnovers.

Myles Turner averages 1.87 blocks a game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, T.J. McConnell Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring an impressive 30.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 60.5%.

Damian Lillard averages 7.1 assists and 2.9 turnovers in 36.2 minutes.

Brook Lopez is averaging 1.94 blocks per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Pete Nance Ankle injury Out SG, Pat Connaughton Calf injury Out

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The Milwaukee Bucks have a slim advantage over the Indiana Pacers based on their previous five matches, having won three of them, including their latest meeting on January 1, 2025, when they defeated the Pacers 120–112. However, the Pacers' decisive victory of 120-98 on May 3, 2024, showed that they are capable of dominating when their offense is clicking. Although both teams have proven they can produce high-scoring games, Milwaukee's recent success indicates they have discovered methods to take advantage of Indiana's defense. With Damian Lillard providing support and Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheading the attack, the Bucks may try to overwhelm the Pacers once more. Indiana might make this a tough matchup, though, if Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam can handle the tempo and perform well.

Date Results Jan 01, 2025 Bucks 120-112 Pacers Nov 23, 2024 Bucks 129-117 Pacers May 03, 2024 Pacers 120-98 Bucks May 01, 2024 Bucks 115-92 Pacers Apr 29, 2024 Pacers 126-113 Bucks

More NBA news and coverage