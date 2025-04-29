How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers are ready to host the Milwaukee Bucks to begin the highly anticipated Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on April 29, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Pacers lead the series 3-1. In their most recent matchup, Indiana won 129-103, with Myles Turner scoring 23 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Milwaukee with 28.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents and rank tenth throughout the conference, averaging 32.7 defensive rebounds every game, led by Tyrese Haliburton at 6.3 rebounds per game.

In contrast, Milwaukee leads opponents by an average of 2.5 points and is 31-21 in conference competition. They score an average of 115.5 points every game.

This season, Indiana's field goal percentage of 48.8% is 3.1 percentage points more than Milwaukee's average of 45.7%. The Pacers give up 115.1 points a game, which is only a little more than the Bucks' scoring average of 115.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet in an electrifying NBA battle on April 29, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date April 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Pacers team news

Myles Turner has scored 14.9 points and blocked three shots per game in his last ten games.

Tyrese Haliburton is leading the Pacers with 9.2 assists and 18.6 points per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Bennedict Mathurin Abdomen injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. has shot 46.2% from the floor and contributed 4.8 rebounds and 14.6 points over the last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Damian Lillard Leg injury Day-to-Day PF, Tyler Smith Ankle injury Out

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

Indiana is well ahead going into Game 5 based on their previous five head-to-head records. The Pacers defeated Milwaukee 129-103 on April 28 and have now won three of their previous four postseason encounters. Additionally, Indiana won handily on April 23 (123–115) and April 19 (117–98), demonstrating their offensive prowess and tempo control. The Bucks' defense has had trouble stopping Indiana's high-efficiency offense, even though they scored a convincing 117-101 victory on April 26 and earlier defeated Indiana 126-119 in the regular-season matchup on March 16. The Pacers have a good chance of winning Game 5 of the series if they keep up their good shooting and take advantage of Milwaukee's defensive errors.

Date Results Apr 28, 2025 Pacers 129-103 Bucks Apr 26, 2025 Bucks 117-101 Pacers Apr 23, 2025 Pacers 123-115 Bucks Apr 19, 2025 Pacers 117-98 Bucks Mar 16, 2025 Bucks 126-119 Pacers

