How to watch today’s Osceola vs Stockton NBA G league game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Osceola Magic will face the Stockton Kings to start the high-voltage Game 1 of a best-of-three championship series on April 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, setting the stage for the 2025 NBA G League Finals.

This is Osceola's second trip back to the Finals in the history of the team. Previously known as the Lakeland Magic, the squad won the championship in the 2020–21 campaign and is now hoping to do so again under its new name. Mac McClung, a three-time NBA All-Star Dunk Contest champion and present two-way performer for the Orlando Magic, put on a spectacular 42-point performance to help them defeat the Maine Celtics 135-122 within the Eastern Conference Final, and they came with confidence.

However, Stockton is going to the Finals for the first time ever. The Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate secured their trip by defeating the Austin Spurs 118–112 during the Western Conference Final. Stockton hopes to win their first title to finish off their remarkable postseason run, led by playoff sensation Mason Jones and a potent attack.

Both teams are riding high after an exciting Conference Final victory going into this game at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Florida. The Finals, where the two conference winners square off for G League supremacy, offer a new level of intensity after the playoffs' single-elimination rounds. The two teams had distinct routes to the Finals, but they each wanted to win the G League title. After defeating the Kings in both of their previous encounters this season, Osceola will mostly rely on its home-court edge and regular-season domination over Stockton. Game 1 of the Finals in Florida promises to be an exciting contest, with McClung and Jones as the main attractions.

Osceola Magic vs Stockton Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Osceola Magic will take on the Stockton Kings in an electrifying Game 1 of the G League Finals on April 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Florida.

Date April 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Silver Spurs Arena Location Florida

How to watch Osceola Magic vs Stockton Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Osceola Magic and the Stockton Kings live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Osceola Magic team news

The Osceola Magic are coming into the Finals with excitement after winning back-to-back playoff games. Mac McClung's career-best scores of 42 on 16-of-26 shooting, particularly 20 in a scorching second quarter, were the high point the team's Eastern Conference Final triumph over Maine. A previous G League Rookie of the Year, McClung is now aiming for his second G League championship in three years.

Myron Gardner recorded 11 rebounds, 17 points, and two steals and blocks, continuing his impressive two-way play. Osceola may win this series due to their well-rounded attack and postseason background. In Game 1, the Magic will try to capitalize on the enthusiasm of their home crowd and build on its regular-season sweep of Stockton.

Stockton Kings team news

The Stockton Kings are making their first appearance in the G League Finals, setting a new record for the team. They won their position in the Western Conference game by defeating the Austin Spurs 118–112. The Kings are still led by Mason Jones, who is scoring an incredible 42.5 points every game on average during the playoffs. Jones, a two-way player for the Sacramento Kings, has become one of the postseason's most prolific scorers.

The Stockton Kings are breaking their own record by making their inaugural participation within the G League Finals. They defeated the Austin Spurs 118–112 to secure their spot in the Western Conference competition. Mason Jones, who averaged an amazing 42.5 points per game throughout the playoffs, continues to lead the Kings. Jones, a two-way player, has emerged as one of the league's most productive scorers in the postseason.

Osceola Magic vs Stockton Kings head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, Osceola has a 3-2 lead against Stockton, including resounding victories in March 2025 in which they earned 135 and 137 points, respectively. These recent outcomes point to a definite shift in the trend in Osceola's favor, particularly given Mac McClung's outstanding achievements as their offensive leader. Even though Stockton had previously defeated Osceola twice, in 2022 and 2019, those victories were much tighter, and the squad has yet to respond to Osceola's prolific scoring in its most recent encounters. Osceola has the advantage of home court and both history and current performance point in their favor going into the G League Finals. To avoid a recurrence of those March blowouts, the Kings will try to break Osceola's flow early on due to Stockton's formidable backcourt, which is led by Mason Jones.

Date Results Mar 17, 2025 Osceola 135-115 Stockton Mar 15, 2025 Osceola 137-119 Stockton Dec 23, 2022 Stockton 111-105 Osceola Feb 04, 2019 Stockton 101-99 Osceola Dec 07, 2017 Osceola 99-90 Stockton

