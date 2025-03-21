How to watch Oregon vs Liberty NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Liberty NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 5th-ranked Oregon Ducks are scheduled to battle with the 12th-ranked Liberty Flames to start the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Ducks have an undefeated record of 11-0 in non-conference games and a 13-9 record compared to Big Ten groups. They have won five of six games that were decided by three points or less, showing their proficiency in close games.

In contrast, Liberty has a 4-3 record in one-possession games and a 16-5 record towards CUSA opponents.

Oregon's offensive average of 76.2 points every game is 13.3 points more than Liberty's defensive record of 62.9. Liberty responds with a potent offensive attack, scoring 76.6 points on average per game, which is 5.7 greater compared to the 70.9 points Oregon usually gives up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Liberty Flames NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Liberty Flames: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon Ducks will meet the Liberty Flames in an electrifying NCAAM game on March 21, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Liberty Flames on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oregon Ducks and the Liberty Flames live on:

TV channel: truTv

truTv Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oregon Ducks team news

Jackson Shelstad has been averaging 14.9 points over his previous 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is leading the Ducks averaging 14.1 points, grabbing 7.4 rebounds, and giving 1.9 assists per game.

Liberty Flames team news

Taelon Peter is scoring 13.9 points per game for the Flames.

Kaden Metheny has been scoring 13.8 points per game in his previous ten games.

