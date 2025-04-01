How to watch today's Oregon State Beavers vs UCF Knights NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon State vs UCF NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UCF Knights (17-16) face off against the Oregon State Beavers (20-12) in the 2025 College Basketball Crown on Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Oregon State enjoyed a strong campaign for much of the season but has hit a rough patch, dropping its last three games. Back in late January, the Beavers stood at 16-6, with losses only to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, LMU, Santa Clara, and San Francisco. However, they stumbled down the stretch, finishing the regular season 4-5 with defeats to Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (twice), Portland, and San Francisco. A conference tournament loss to Pepperdine left them at 20-12 overall.

UCF, meanwhile, started the season on fire with a 10-2 record but struggled to maintain that momentum. After winning just three of their next seven games, the Knights hit a rough patch with a seven-game losing skid in February. They closed out the regular season with a 3-2 stretch, picking up victories over Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. UCF edged Utah in their conference tournament opener before falling to Kansas, finishing the season at 17-16.

Oregon State Beavers vs UCF Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon State Beavers and the UCF Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Oregon State Beavers vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Beavers and the Knights on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oregon State Beavers team news & key performers

For Oregon State, Michael Rataj spearheads the attack with 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Damarco Minor facilitates the offense, averaging 5.2 assists per contest, while Gavin Marrs remains an efficient scorer in limited minutes. The Beavers boast a well-balanced attack on both ends of the floor, making them a tough challenge for UCF. Their success will hinge on maintaining their defensive intensity and offensive execution.

UCF Knights news & key performers

Defensive struggles have plagued the Knights, as they surrender 79.8 points per game (ranked 346th) while allowing opponents to shoot 45.2% from the field (262nd). Keyshawn Hall is their go-to scorer, leading the team with 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Darius Johnson is the primary playmaker, dishing out 4.3 assists and swiping 2.3 steals per contest, while Moustapha Thiam anchors the defense with 2.6 blocks per game. UCF will need to tighten up defensively and find efficiency on offense to compete.

