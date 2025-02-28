How to watch Ole Miss vs Oklahoma NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners to start a high-voltage NCAAM action on March 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Ole Miss has a 19-9 overall performance and an 8-7 record in SEC games. They want to end a losing streak of three games and get back on track before the playoffs. In the meantime, Oklahoma, which is 4-11 in conference competition and 17-11 overall, is looking to improve after having trouble versus SEC opponents.

The two teams are pretty even on offense: Oklahoma scores 77.9 points each game on average, and Ole Miss scores 77.5.

The Sooners are slightly better at shooting than the Rebels; they make 46.9% of the field goal tries compared to 44.5% for the Rebels.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against each other in an electrifying NCAAM battle on March 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Pavilion at Ole Miss, in Mississippi.

Date March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Sean Pedulla leads the team in scoring, grabbing 3.5 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists per game, and scoring 14.8 points.

Malik Dia has been scoring a team-high 5.6 boards on 46% shooting, 10.3 points, and 0.8 assists.

Jaylen Murray earns 10.6 points and 3.6 assists, with 2.2 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Jeremiah Fears contributes 16.0 points, grabs 4.1 rebounds per game, and leads the Oklahoma Sooners in assists with an average of 4.0.

Jalon Moore scores 17.1 points each game and grabs 5.8 rebounds. He also has 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals, with 0.6 blocks.

Duke Miles averages 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, with 2.1 assists per game in addition to 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners head-to-head record

Oklahoma has dominated Ole Miss in their last two meetings, winning both of their prior head-to-head meetings. In a low-scoring, tight contest, the Sooners prevailed by a slim margin of 59-55 in their last encounter on November 28, 2022. Their matchup on March 22, 2019, however, was very different, as Oklahoma dominated in a resounding 95-72 victory. Depending on the action of these teams, these outcomes could mean that the next game goes either way. The Rebels may make it an exciting contest if they can maintain tempo control and strengthen their defense, as they showed in the 2022 match. Oklahoma might defeat Ole Miss once more, much as they did in 2019, if they can settle into an offensive rhythm and take advantage of their little advantage in shooting efficiency. Given that both teams are statistically equal in important areas, how well they perform in clutch situations will be critical in deciding the result.

Date Results Nov 28, 2022 Oklahoma 59-55 Ole Miss Mar 22, 2019 Oklahoma 95-72 Ole Miss

More NBA news and coverage