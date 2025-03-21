How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs North Carolina Tar Heels basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 11 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-13) and No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels (22-11) square off on Friday, each vying for a ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite facing scepticism over their inclusion in the Big Dance, North Carolina wasted no time proving they belong. The Tar Heels put on a dominant display in the First Four, dismantling San Diego State 95-68 on Tuesday to set up this showdown.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, looked like a force to be reckoned with early in the season, dropping just two games—against Purdue and Memphis—across its first 17 contests. However, the Rebels ran into trouble once SEC play heated up, enduring a rough stretch that included losses to Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Auburn. A 3-3 run followed, featuring victories over Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina but setbacks against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. The Rebels have gone 3-2 in their last five outings, securing wins over Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Arkansas while falling to Florida and Auburn.

Ole Miss Rebels vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs North Carolina Tar Heels basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: Sling TV

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

For Ole Miss, senior guard Matthew Murrell—one of the Rebels' most reliable offensive weapons over the past four seasons—had a rare off night, going scoreless from the field (0-for-5) and finishing with just two points in 28 minutes.

According to KenPom, Ole Miss sits 26th in the overall rankings, with an efficient offensive unit rated 31st in adjusted efficiency. The Rebels average 77.2 points per game (94th nationally) while shooting 44.2% from the field (208th) and 34.1% from three (173rd). Defensively, they rank 23rd in adjusted efficiency but allow 71.6 points per contest (180th).

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

UNC’s offence is spearheaded by RJ Davis, who leads the team with 17.3 points per game. He was sensational in the Tar Heels’ First Four win, erupting for 26 points. Ian Jackson (12.3 PPG) and Seth Trimble (11.7 PPG) provide additional scoring punch. Defensively, North Carolina has struggled, allowing 74.8 points per game against ACC competition, ranking 299th nationally in that category.

