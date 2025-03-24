How to watch today's Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Iowa NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (26-7) look to keep their NCAA Tournament run alive as they square off against No. 6 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-10) in a highly anticipated second-round clash on Monday.

The Sooners wasted no time making a statement in their first-round matchup, rolling past Florida Gulf Coast with an emphatic 81-58 victory.

The Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the second round with a commanding 92-57 win over Murray State. Iowa’s season has been a rollercoaster, starting strong with a 12-2 record before enduring a rough patch in January that saw them drop five straight contests. However, the Hawkeyes showed resilience, rebounding from that slump to win six in a row and closing out the regular season with victories in eight of their final 10 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs the Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Raegan Beers was the driving force behind the win, delivering a dominant performance with 25 points, 18 rebounds, and two blocks.

Ava Heiden also made her presence felt, turning in an efficient showing with 15 points on 63.6% shooting while grabbing seven boards. Oklahoma’s well-rounded attack and interior strength proved too much for their first-round opponent to handle.

Iowa Hawkeyes news & key performers

Lucy Olsen orchestrated the offence beautifully, tallying a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists while also registering two steals.

