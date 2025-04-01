How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a high-voltage NBA action on April 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Denver leads the Western Division in defensive rebounds, averaging 34.3 each game, and Jokic adds 9.9 and has an 8-7 record compared to division opponents.

Minnesota is ninth throughout the West in offensive rebounds, getting 10.9 per game, topped by Rudy Gobert's 3.6. The team has a 9-5 record in division games.

This season, the Nuggets shot 50.7% from the field, which is 4.7 percentage points better than the opponents' 46.0% shooting against the Timberwolves. Minnesota averages 113.8 points a game, which is 2.9 points less than Denver's 116.7.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on April 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Denver Nuggets team news

Michael Porter Jr. has made 2.3 three-pointers each game in his previous ten games.

Jokic is hitting 57.4% of his shots and scoring 29.3 points every game on average for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jamal Murray Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 27.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Julius Randle is scoring 18.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds over the past ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Groin injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Timberwolves have crushed the Nuggets in their past five games, winning four of them, including a resounding 115-95 triumph on March 13th and a 133-104 thumping on January 26. In that time, Minnesota's defense has limited Denver to less than 100 points twice, demonstrating their capacity to restrict Jokic and reduce the offensive effectiveness of the Nuggets. On October 18, however, Denver managed to win by a high score of 132-126, demonstrating their ability to contend with Minnesota in a shootout. Jokic averages 29.3 points and shoots 57.4%, so the Nuggets will try to get past the Timberwolves' defense. In the meantime, Minnesota's recent victory over Denver has been largely attributed to Anthony Edwards, who averages 27.2 points per game. Denver's offensive firepower is still a threat, particularly at home, but the Timberwolves might prolong their winning run if they can keep up their defensive advantage and take advantage of their rebounding.

Date Results Mar 13, 2025 Timberwolves 115-95 Nuggets Jan 26, 2025 Timberwolves 133-104 Nuggets Nov 02, 2024 Timberwolves 119-116 Nuggets Oct 18, 2024 Nuggets 132-126 Timberwolves May 20, 2024 Timberwolves 98-90 Nuggets

