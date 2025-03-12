How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will happen on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Nuggets' home ground.
Denver has a large scoring advantage over Minnesota due to their potent offense, which averages 121.5 points every game (3rd across the league) compared to 112.8 PPG (19th).
Furthermore, the Timberwolves trail the Nuggets in accuracy with a field goal percentage of 46.2% (17th), while the Nuggets dominate the NBA with 50.8%.
Additionally, Denver dominates the boards, grabbing 45.9 rebounds a game (5th) as opposed to Minnesota's 43.9 (19th position).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an electrifying NBA game on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
March 12, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic averaged 28.9 points with 57.7% shooting and pulled down 13.0 rebounds.
Peyton Watson averages 1.19 blocks per game.
Denver Nuggets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Jamal Murray
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Aaron Gordon
Calf injury
Out
Minnesota Timberwolves team news
Anthony Edwards scores 27.2 points per game but shoots only 44.1% of the time from the field.
Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 rebounds, which includes 3.5 offensively.
J. Randle averages 32.6 minutes on the field and contributes 4.7 assists a game, with 2.8 turnovers.
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries
No injuries
Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record
Based on their previous five meetings, the Timberwolves have won four of them, giving them the advantage over the Denver Nuggets. Their most recent triumph, 133-104, on the 26th of January 2025, demonstrated their capacity to manage the tempo and curtail Denver's efficiency.
Denver's only victory during this run, though, came in an extremely close game on October 18th, 2024, 132-126, indicating that they may pose a threat to Minnesota's defense once they settle into an offensive rhythm.
As evidenced by their 98-90 victory a few days later and their 115-70 thumping on the 17th of May 2024, the Timberwolves also displayed excellent defense.
They will try to overtake Minnesota's dominance with Denver's statistical advantages in evaluating, efficiency, and rebounding, but the Timberwolves' recent success indicates they have the blueprint to hold Denver in check.
Date
Results
Jan 26, 2025
Timberwolves 133-104 Nuggets
Nov 02, 2024
Timberwolves 119-116 Nuggets
Oct 18, 2024
Nuggets 132-126 Timberwolves
May 20, 2024
Timberwolves 98-90 Nuggets
May 17, 2024
Timberwolves 115-70 Nuggets