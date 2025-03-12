How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will happen on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Nuggets' home ground.

Denver has a large scoring advantage over Minnesota due to their potent offense, which averages 121.5 points every game (3rd across the league) compared to 112.8 PPG (19th).

Furthermore, the Timberwolves trail the Nuggets in accuracy with a field goal percentage of 46.2% (17th), while the Nuggets dominate the NBA with 50.8%.

Additionally, Denver dominates the boards, grabbing 45.9 rebounds a game (5th) as opposed to Minnesota's 43.9 (19th position).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

Date March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averaged 28.9 points with 57.7% shooting and pulled down 13.0 rebounds.

Peyton Watson averages 1.19 blocks per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jamal Murray Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores 27.2 points per game but shoots only 44.1% of the time from the field.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 rebounds, which includes 3.5 offensively.

J. Randle averages 32.6 minutes on the field and contributes 4.7 assists a game, with 2.8 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Based on their previous five meetings, the Timberwolves have won four of them, giving them the advantage over the Denver Nuggets. Their most recent triumph, 133-104, on the 26th of January 2025, demonstrated their capacity to manage the tempo and curtail Denver's efficiency.

Denver's only victory during this run, though, came in an extremely close game on October 18th, 2024, 132-126, indicating that they may pose a threat to Minnesota's defense once they settle into an offensive rhythm.

As evidenced by their 98-90 victory a few days later and their 115-70 thumping on the 17th of May 2024, the Timberwolves also displayed excellent defense.

They will try to overtake Minnesota's dominance with Denver's statistical advantages in evaluating, efficiency, and rebounding, but the Timberwolves' recent success indicates they have the blueprint to hold Denver in check.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Timberwolves 133-104 Nuggets Nov 02, 2024 Timberwolves 119-116 Nuggets Oct 18, 2024 Nuggets 132-126 Timberwolves May 20, 2024 Timberwolves 98-90 Nuggets May 17, 2024 Timberwolves 115-70 Nuggets

