How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the thrilling Game 3 of their Western Conference playoffs on May 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The series is currently knotted 1-1. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 149-106 in their most recent meeting, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 34 points to lead the way. With 19 points, Russell Westbrook led Denver.

Denver has a 32–20 record this season against teams in the Western Conference. With an average of 13.5 turnovers per game, the Nuggets have found success in possession control, going 19-8 when they prevail in the turnover battle.

Oklahoma City has a 12-4 record against divisional opponents, showing a strong performance inside its division. At an average of 44.8 rebounds per game, the Thunder rank sixth in the Western Conference, with Jalen Williams accounting for 5.3 rebounds per game.

Denver's offensive average is 120.8 points per game, which is 13.2 points higher than Oklahoma City's average of 107.6 points per game. In contrast, the Thunder average 14.5 three-pointers per game, which is just higher than the 14.1 Denver allows on average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on May 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date May 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray has been scoring 21.1 points, pulling down 5.4 rebounds, and hitting 45.9% from his shots in his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.7 points and pulling down 5.0 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Joe has been averaging 2.6 made three-pointers in the last ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Based on their previous five meetings, the Nuggets and Thunder's third game looks to be a fiercely contested fight with plenty of scoring opportunities. Each side has won two of the past four encounters by double digits, while one game was decided by only two points, indicating that the series has been back and forth. The Thunder just dominated Game 2 on May 8 with a score of 149-106, demonstrating their potent attack under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Denver, however, has demonstrated the ability to recover, as evidenced by their 140-127 triumph in March and their tight 121-119 victory in Game 1. Earlier in the regular season, the Nuggets defeated the Thunder 124-122, demonstrating their ability to handle pressure-filled games. Given that the series is deadlocked and both teams have won convincingly, Game 3 may be decided by who manages the pace, restricts turnovers, and gets more output from important players like Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder's deep shooting corps or Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for Denver.

Date Results May 08, 2025 Thunder 149-106 Nuggets May 06, 2025 Nuggets 121-119 Thunder Mar 11, 2025 Nuggets 140-127 Thunder Mar 09, 2025 Thunder 127-103 Nuggets Nov 07, 2024 Nuggets 124-122 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage