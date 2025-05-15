How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the highly anticipated Game of their Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. After a convincing 112-105 victory, the Thunder now lead the series 3-2.

Oklahoma's domination on both ends of the court is well-balanced, as they rank third in points each game with 117.3 and third in the postseason with just 103.8 points allowed.

Denver, on the other hand, is only averaging 107.2 points (6th) and giving up 111.2 points a game (12th).

The Thunder have a tiny advantage on the boards; they lead with 47.1 rebounds each game, while the Nuggets rank third with 45.9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The epic NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on May 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date May 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic leads his team with 26.5 points each game, a remarkable 12.9 rebounds, a field goal percentage of 47.8%, and a free-throw percentage of 75.6%.

Jamal Murray is shooting 47.4% from the field and putting up 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds each game.

Christian Braun averages 1.2 blocks per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Hunter Tyson Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 28.0 points each game, shoots 44.6% from the field, and makes an incredible 86.8% of his free throws.

Chet Holmgren leads the team in rebounds with 9.4 per game, which includes 7.8 defensive and 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 rebounds, 7.9 on defense, and 2.9 on offense.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The rivalry between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets is competitive but unpredictable, as seen by the Thunder's 3-2 series advantage in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Having won two of their last three games, including a resounding 149-106 victory on May 8, 2025, Oklahoma has demonstrated its offensive firepower in recent games, demonstrating its ability to overwhelm its opponent with high-scoring performances. But the Nuggets managed to pull off a pivotal victory in Game 3, winning 113-104 on May 10, 2025, showing their ability to step up when called upon.

The Thunder's capacity to maintain a strong defensive structure going into Game 6 may be crucial, as proven in their 92-87 victory on May 12, 2025, while the Nuggets must improve on their defense and take advantage of their scoring accuracy to force another game. Depending on which team can better carry out their game plan, this game might go either way because both teams have had moments of superiority.

Date Results May 14, 2025 Thunder 112-105 Nuggets May 12, 2025 Thunder 92-87 Nuggets May 10, 2025 Nuggets 113-104 Thunder May 08, 2025 Thunder 149-106 Nuggets May 06, 2025 Nuggets 121-119 Thunder

