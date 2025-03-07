How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Denver Nuggets are ready to host the Phoenix Suns to open a high-voltage NBA game on March 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Denver leads the NBA in scoring in the court with 59.1 points per game, and Jokic averages 16.6 points. The team has a 23-13 mark against conference opponents.

Phoenix, which averages 113.8 points each game and shoots 47.7% from the field, is sixth across the Western Conference in terms of scoring and is 19-21 overall.

The Nuggets shoot 12.0 three-pointers every game, which is 1.9 more than the Suns' 13.9 three-point shooting average. The Suns, meanwhile, made 14.2 three-pointers per game, which is somewhat more than Denver's 13.9 average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Phoenix Suns in an epic NBA game on March 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Denver Nuggets team news

Jokic has been scoring 28.8 points, collecting 12.8 rebounds, and setting up 10.4 assists, in addition to 1.8 steals per game.

Jamal Murray has averaged 27.2 points during his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Aaron Gordon Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.4 points every game with the Suns and hitting 44.6% from the floor.

Royce O'Neale has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Bradley Beal Calf injury Day-to-Day SF, Cody Martin Abdomen injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

According to their previous five meetings, the Nuggets prevailed in two of them, including a resounding 122-105 triumph on the 9th of February, 2025, and a resounding 117-90 victory on the 24th of December, 2024. However, the Suns defeated Denver 118-114 during their 14th October 2024, game and won 110-100 on December 26, 2024. Additionally, Phoenix won 104-97 on the 28th of March,2024. Denver has demonstrated the ability to dominate games with potent offensive displays in light of these outcomes, especially at home, where Jokic excels in the paint. But the Suns have shown they can compete with the Nuggets, particularly when they shoot well from the outside. Given Phoenix's capability to extend the floor and Denver's dominance in paint, this game may ultimately depend on which side performs to its strengths.

Date Results Feb 09, 2025 Nuggets 122-105 Suns Dec 26, 2024 Suns 110-100 Nuggets Dec 24, 2024 Nuggets 117-90 Suns Oct 14, 2024 Suns 118-114 Nuggets Mar 28, 2024 Suns 104-97 Nuggets

More NBA news and coverage