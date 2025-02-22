How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to open a high-voltage NHL battle on February 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Before this upcoming game, LeBron James scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, setting them up to compete with the Denver Nuggets.

Denver is ranked second within the Western Conference and has a 22-12 conference record. They average 121.7 points per game and shoot 50.9% from the field.

Los Angeles has a 13-14 mark in meetings settled by double digits and a 21-12 record in conference competition.

This season, the Nuggets shoot 12.0 three-pointers a game, which is 1.4 less than the Lakers' average of 13.4. In contrast, the Lakers make 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 1.6 fewer compared to the Nuggets' 13.9 per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will battle with the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NHL clash on February 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points every game and shoots 57.6% from the floor.

Jamal Murray has made 2.6 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, and 7.7 rebounds, with 8.9 assists per contest.

Austin Reaves has made 2.4 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Luka Doncic Injury management Day-to-Day PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Foot injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Nuggets have won four of the last five meetings with the Lakers, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on November 24, Denver easily defeated them 127-102, demonstrating their offensive effectiveness. On April 28, the Lakers achieved a 119-108 victory, their lone victory during this run. The Nuggets have narrowly prevailed in three of their last five matchups, including a 108-106 triumph on the 30th of April and a 101-99 outcome on April 23. The Nuggets are the small favorites going into this game because of their history, particularly with Nikola Jokić in excellent form and scoring 29.7 points on 57.6 percent shooting. But LeBron James' recent 40-point effort indicates that if the Lakers receive good help from Austin Reaves and other players, they might be able to contend with Denver. This game may come down to late-game operation, where Denver has excelled in previous meetings, as both teams are capable of powerful offensive stretches.

Date Results Nov 24, 2024 Nuggets 127-102 Lakers Apr 30, 2024 Nuggets 108-106 Lakers Apr 28, 2024 Lakers 119-108 Nuggets Apr 26, 2024 Nuggets 112-105 Lakers Apr 23, 2024 Nuggets 101-99 Lakers

