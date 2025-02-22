How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to open a high-voltage NHL battle on February 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Before this upcoming game, LeBron James scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, setting them up to compete with the Denver Nuggets.
Denver is ranked second within the Western Conference and has a 22-12 conference record. They average 121.7 points per game and shoot 50.9% from the field.
Los Angeles has a 13-14 mark in meetings settled by double digits and a 21-12 record in conference competition.
This season, the Nuggets shoot 12.0 three-pointers a game, which is 1.4 less than the Lakers' average of 13.4. In contrast, the Lakers make 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 1.6 fewer compared to the Nuggets' 13.9 per game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets will battle with the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA clash on February 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
Date
February 22, 2025
Tip-off Time
8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming service: ESPN+
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points every game and shoots 57.6% from the floor.
Jamal Murray has made 2.6 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.
Denver Nuggets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Vlatko Cancar
Knee injury
PF, DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for season
Los Angeles Lakers team news
LeBron James averages 24.7 points, and 7.7 rebounds, with 8.9 assists per contest.
Austin Reaves has made 2.4 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.
Los Angeles Lakers Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Luka Doncic
Injury management
Day-to-Day
PF, Jarred Vanderbilt
Foot injury
Day-to-Day
Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record
The Nuggets have won four of the last five meetings with the Lakers, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on November 24, Denver easily defeated them 127-102, demonstrating their offensive effectiveness. On April 28, the Lakers achieved a 119-108 victory, their lone victory during this run. The Nuggets have narrowly prevailed in three of their last five matchups, including a 108-106 triumph on the 30th of April and a 101-99 outcome on April 23. The Nuggets are the small favorites going into this game because of their history, particularly with Nikola Jokić in excellent form and scoring 29.7 points on 57.6 percent shooting. But LeBron James' recent 40-point effort indicates that if the Lakers receive good help from Austin Reaves and other players, they might be able to contend with Denver. This game may come down to late-game operation, where Denver has excelled in previous meetings, as both teams are capable of powerful offensive stretches.
Date
Results
Nov 24, 2024
Nuggets 127-102 Lakers
Apr 30, 2024
Nuggets 108-106 Lakers
Apr 28, 2024
Lakers 119-108 Nuggets
Apr 26, 2024
Nuggets 112-105 Lakers
Apr 23, 2024
Nuggets 101-99 Lakers