How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to battle against the LA Clippers to start the thrilling Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers are tied 2-2. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 101-99 in their latest meeting, largely due to an outstanding 36-point effort from Nikola Jokic. With 24 points, Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers.
Denver leads the Western Conference, having an average of 31.0 assists each game, primarily because of Jokic's 10.2 assists per game, and they have a 32-20 record against Western Conference opponents.
Los Angeles has a 5-7 record in games settled by fewer than four points, despite having a 29-23 conference record.
The Nuggets have a strong offensive line that averages 120.8 points per game, which is 12.6 points higher than the Clippers' usual defense of 108.2 points. In contrast, the Clippers score 112.9 points on average each game, 4.0 points less than the Nuggets' 116.9 points allowed.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets will take on the LA Clippers in an epic NBA game on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
April 29, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 12.7 rebounds per game.
Aaron Gordon has averaged 16.0 points throughout his last ten games.
Denver Nuggets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Russell Westbrook
Foot injury
Day-to-Day
PF, DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for Season
LA Clippers team news
James Harden leads the Clippers' offense with 5.8 rebounds and 22.8 points per game.
Kawhi Leonard has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers in his last ten games.
LA Clippers injuries
No injuries
Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers head-to-head record
The Nuggets and the Clippers are expected to engage in another fiercely contested game, based on their last five head-to-head meetings. Denver has demonstrated their propensity to win close games by winning three of their last five matchups, including a close victory of 101-99 on the 27th of April 2025, and a victory of 112-110 on the 20th of April. However, as evidenced by the 117-83 thumping victory on the 25th of April, the Clippers have shown they are capable of controlling when they settle into a groove. The fact that three of their last five games were decided by seven points or less indicates that a close finish is probably in the cards. The Clippers' firepower, headed by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, makes them a major threat if they can control the tempo early. However, the Nuggets may have a tiny advantage due to Denver's better overall record in these games and Nikola Jokic's outstanding performance.
Date
Results
Apr 27, 2025
Nuggets 101-99 Clippers
Apr 25, 2025
Clippers 117-83 Nuggets
Apr 22, 2025
Clippers 105-102 Nuggets
Apr 20, 2025
Nuggets 112-110 Clippers
Jan 09, 2025
Nuggets 120-103 Clippers