How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to battle against the LA Clippers to begin the intense Game 7 of their Western Conference First Round series on May 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The series is tied 3-3 after the Clippers' hard-fought 111-105 victory in Game 6, which was spearheaded by James Harden's 28 points.

The Clippers have a tiny advantage in offensive strength, posting 109.5 points every game (5th in playoffs) against the Nuggets' 105.7 (10th).

Denver's shooting efficiency is 47.5% (4th) compared to LA's 48.8% (3rd) shooting efficiency.

However, the Nuggets dominate the boards, grabbing 42.8 rebounds every game (8th) compared to the Clippers' 40.0 (11th).

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA battle on May 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date May 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic leads his team with 25.3 points every game, shoots 69.7% from his free-throw line and 50.9% from the field.

Aaron Gordon scores 14.7 points every game and shoots with an amazing 53.1% accuracy rate, contributes 3.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, adds 3.9 rebounds, and shoots 47.4% from the field.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard has scored 25.5 points every game and shoots 54.5% from the field, and makes 74.1% of his free throws.

Ivica Zubac has been averaging 9.5 rebounds every game, with 4.2 coming from the attacking end and 5.3 from the defense.

James Harden averages a team-high 40.0 minutes, assists the offense 8.5 times a game, and averages 3.2 turnovers.

LA Clippers injuries

No injuries

Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers head-to-head record

After five back-and-forth games, the series is tied at 3-3, and Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers is looking to be a thrilling conclusion. Three of these five games have been won by the Clippers, including a decisive 111-105 victory in Game 6 on the second of May and a resounding 117-83 thumping on April 25. The Nuggets have proven resilient, though, taking two of their last five games, including a hard-fought 101-99 victory on April 27 and an offensive explosion of 131-115 on April 30. Due to the series' unpredictability—both sides have traded decisive victories and close escapes—Game 7 may depend on how well the final minutes are performed. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on one side and Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray on the other, the result could depend on who manages the pace and prevails in the late rebounding contest.

Date Results May 02, 2025 Clippers 111-105 Nuggets Apr 30, 2025 Nuggets 131-115 Clippers Apr 27, 2025 Nuggets 101-99 Clippers Apr 25, 2025 Clippers 117-83 Nuggets Apr 22, 2025 Clippers 105-102 Nuggets

