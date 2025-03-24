How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are ready to face off against the Chicago Bulls to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 116-111, in that game Jamal Murray provided 39 points.

The Bulls have a 31-40 mark and are ranked ninth in the East, whereas the Nuggets have a strong 45-27 record and are now ranked third in the West.

The Nuggets are a dominant offensive team, scoring 120.7 points a game and finishing third in the league. The Bulls are slightly behind, scoring 117.1 points a game and finishing sixth.

However, both sides have had trouble on defense; Chicago has given up 119.7 points a game (28th) and Denver has given up 116.8 points a game (24th).

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Chicago Bulls in an electrifying NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls live on:

Denver Nuggets team news

Jamal Murray averages 21.3 points, grabs 3.8 rebounds, and gives 6.0 assists per game with a strong 47.5% shooting percentage from the field.

Aaron Gordon maintained an outstanding 52.8% field goal percentage while dishing up 14.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Peyton Watson has averaged 1.24 blocks per game.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Nikola Jokic Ankle injury Out SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out

Chicago Bulls team news

Coby White averages 20.0 points per game, has an amazing 89.8% free-throw shooting rate, and a 44.4% rate on field goals.

Nikola Vucevic controls the boards, averaging 10.1 rebounds every game, with 2.3 offensive boards and 7.8 defensive boards.

Josh Giddey has been giving up 2.7 turnovers per game despite averaging 6.9 assists.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Lonzo Ball Wrist injury Out PG, Tre Jones Foot injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls have engaged in a competitive series in their last five meetings, with Denver winning three of those meetings. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the 28th of January 2025, the Bulls demonstrated their offensive prowess by winning 129-121. However, the Nuggets' effective scoring and defensive play have allowed them to dominate the last three games, including a resounding 123-101 victory in November 2023. Denver may have an advantage against the Bulls' defense, which has had a difficult season, due to their high percentage of field goals and balanced scoring, which is headed by Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. However, if Chicago keeps up the offensive pace from their previous high-scoring victory over the Lakers, they might be a threat due to Coby White's scoring run and Nikola Vucevic's presence in the paint.

Date Results Jan 28, 2025 Bulls 129-121 Nuggets Dec 13, 2023 Nuggets 114-106 Bulls Nov 05, 2023 Nuggets 123-101 Bulls Oct 16, 2023 Nuggets 116-102 Bulls Oct 13, 2023 Bulls 133-124 Nuggets

