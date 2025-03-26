How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are ready to host the Milwaukee Bucks to begin a high-voltage NBA clash on March 26, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Denver leads the conference averaging 19.8 fast break points every game, led by Christian Braun, who averages 4.9. The team has a solid 23-12 home record.

Milwaukee is second across the Eastern Division in three-point shooting, shooting 38.1% from outside the arc despite having a 16-19 road record.

The Nuggets make 12.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.6 less than the Bucks' average of 13.7 threes. A little better compared to the 46.7% percentage of field goals that Denver has allowed opponents this season, the Bucks are hitting 48.0% from the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an electrifying NBA battle on March 26, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Denver Nuggets team news

Jamal Murray averages 21.7 points and provides six assists each game.

Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 16.7 points and grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game over the last ten games.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Out C, Nikola Jokic Ankle injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points and collecting 12.0 rebounds every game.

Gary Trent Jr. has made 2.8 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jericho Sims Thumb injury Out PG, Damian Lillard Groin injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

Over their last five meetings, the Bucks have defeated the Nuggets three times. Milwaukee most recently won 121-112 on February 28, 2025, and had another strong victory in February 2024 by a score of 112-95. But only a few weeks ago, Denver showed tenacity by defeating the Bucks 113-107, demonstrating their ability to compete. The Nuggets possess a history of dominating at home, as seen by their decisive victory in March 2023, 129-106. However, Milwaukee won their matchup in January 2023 by a slim margin of 107-99. This game could be competitive because the Bucks are great at three-point shooting and the Nuggets have an excellent home record. Christian Braun's effective fast break may pose a threat to Milwaukee's defense, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to score and pull down rebounds will probably be the deciding factor. Milwaukee's recent dominance in the series indicates they won't back down easy, but expect a tight game in which Denver's home edge may be crucial.

Date Results Feb 28, 2025 Bucks 121-112 Nuggets Feb 13, 2024 Bucks 112-95 Nuggets Jan 30, 2024 Nuggets 113-107 Bucks Mar 26, 2023 Nuggets 129-106 Bucks Jan 26, 2023 Bucks 107-99 Nuggets

More NBA news and coverage