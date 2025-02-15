How to watch North Carolina vs NC State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs NC State NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 12th-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the 10th-seeded NC State Wolfpack to open a high-voltage NCAAW battle on February 16, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

North Carolina is outscored by NC State, which averages 77.5 points per game, as opposed to UNC, which is 72.2.

However, the Tar Heels make up for it with a much better defense, giving up only 55.3 points a game compared to NC State's 65.0.

The Wolfpack are also ahead in shooting efficiency, with a field goal percentage of 45.5% compared to UNC's 43.3%.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack will face off against each other in an epic NCAAW game on February 16, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Carmichael Arena, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs NC State Wolfpack play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Alyssa Ustby averages 11.2 points a game and shoots 46.4% from her attempts, but she only makes 52.5% of her free throws and gets 9.7 rebounds each game.

Maria Gakdeng contributes 1.2 blocks per game.

Indya Nivar leads the defensive team with 2.0 steals a game.

NC State Wolfpack team news

Aziaha James scores 17.8 points each game and shoots 46.6% from her shots and 73.8% from her free throw line.

Madison Hayes gets 6.9 per game, with 2.0 offensive boards and 4.9 defensive boards.

Zoe Brooks gets 4.2 assists per game, she also commits 2.1 turnovers while completing 30.7 minutes per game.

North Carolina Tar Heels and NC State Wolfpack head-to-head record

North Carolina and NC State's recent head-to-head record has been fiercely competitive, with UNC taking three of the previous five meetings. In a thrilling matchup on the 12th of January 2025, the Tar Heels defeated NC State 63-61, demonstrating their superior defensive capabilities. However, on March 17, 2024, NC State won the Tournament 84-76, showcasing their offensive potency. In line with their impressive defensive statistics this season, North Carolina has managed to put down the Wolfpack across three of their previous five games, keeping them under seventy points in those outings. UNC has a great chance of winning if they can implement their defensive strategy once more, but NC State could control the game and win if their offense performs well.

Date Results Jan 12, 2025 North Carolina 63-61 NC State Mar 17, 2024 NC State 84-76 North Carolina Mar 03, 2024 North Carolina 79-70 NC State Jan 11, 2024 North Carolina 67-54 NC State Feb 19, 2023 NC State 77-69 North Carolina

