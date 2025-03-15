How to watch today's Norfolk State vs SC State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Norfolk State vs SC State NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The NCAAM matchup between the top-seeded Norfolk State Spartans and the second-seeded South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC Championship will happen on March 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Spartans have been marginally superior defensively, giving up 69.5 points per game as opposed to the Bulldogs' 70.9, but South Carolina State leads in scoring with an average of 80.1 points every game as opposed to Norfolk State's 78.3.

In addition, Norfolk State's field goal percentage of 49.2% is higher than South Carolina State's 47.2%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Norfolk State Spartans vs South Carolina State Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Norfolk State Spartans vs South Carolina State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Norfolk State Spartans and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off against each other in an epic NCAAM game on March 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia.

Date March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Norfolk Scope Location Norfolk, Virginia

How to watch Norfolk State Spartans vs South Carolina State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Norfolk State Spartans and the South Carolina State Bulldogs live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Norfolk State Spartans team news

Brian Moore Jr. averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jalen Myers provides flexibility with 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists over 28 games.

Christian Ings has been averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs team news

Drayton Jones leads the team, averaging 13.4 points, 1.5 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Omar Croskey averages 11.5 points, 1.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds contributing offensively and defensively.

Davion Everett averages 10.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Norfolk State Spartans and South Carolina State Bulldogs head-to-head record

Based on their last three games, Norfolk State and South Carolina State's MEAC Championship matchup looks to be surprising. Norfolk State demonstrated their defensive prowess and scoring effectiveness by dominating two of those games, winning 81-55 on the 12th of March and 83-37 on the 2nd of February. But on March 1, South Carolina State responded with a decisive 88-57 win, demonstrating their ability to outgun the Spartans. The outcome of this final match may depend on which squad performs better under duress, given that both clubs have a history of blowout victories. Although South Carolina State has shown that they can swing the tide with rapid scoring, Norfolk State may have an advantage because of their superior shooting and protective consistency.

Date Results Mar 12, 2025 Norfolk State 81-55 SC State Mar 01, 2025 SC State 88-57 Norfolk State Feb 02, 2025 Norfolk State 83-37 SC State

