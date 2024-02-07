Nigeria vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

We’re down to the last four in Ivory Coast, as Nigeria face defensively imperious South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, with a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final up for grabs.

The Super Eagles will enter their encounter with Bafana Bafana boasting a rich vein of form. They are yet to lose in this year's AFCON, with two victories and a draw in the group stage backed up with defeats of Cameroon and Angola in the knockout stages.

South Africa, on the other hand, progressed to the last four following a breathless penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved four of Cape Verde's five spot-kicks. Before that, they recorded an impressive upset win, beating Morocco 2-0 in the Round of 16.

Nigeria vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET/9 am PT Venue: Stade de la Paix

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and bein SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

The road to the AFCON 2023 final has become a whole lot tougher for the Super Eagles. Star striker Victor Osimhen did not travel with Nigeria to Bouake on Monday, making him unlikely to start their semi-final encounter against South Africa on Wednesday. A team statement stated that he could yet be released to fly on Tuesday if he passes a late medical check.

If the African Footballer of the Year can't recover in time for the game against South Africa, head coach Jose Peseiro more than likely would opt for Paul Onuachu to start in place of Osimhen, and he is expected to be flanked by the in-form Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon as forwards in Peseiro's 3-4-2-1.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Onyeka, Iwobi, Sanusi; Simon, Lookman; Onuachu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

South Africa team news

South Africa will be without the services of Thapelo Maseko for the game against Nigeria after he picked up a hamstring injury in the quarterfinal.

Hugo Broos has found a settled lineup when it comes to his side's defence. All of his defenders come from Mamelodi Sundowns, and that chemistry has worked wonders for Bafana Bafana. They have not conceded a goal since their opening-day defeat to Mali, recording clean sheets against Namibia, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cape Verde.

South Africa possible XI: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Morena, Zwane, Tau; Makgopa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the fourth encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles winning the past three games with an aggregate score of 8-1.

Date Match Competition 10/07/19 Nigeria 2-1 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations 17/11/18 South Africa 1-1 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 10/06/17 Nigeria 0-2 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 29/03/15 South Africa 1-1 Nigeria International Friendly 19/11/14 Nigeria 2-2 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

