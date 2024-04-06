Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Copa de la Liga Profesional action features an interesting-looking clash between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors. A close game is expected to be in order, with little looking like separating the two.

Currently stationed in third place in Group B with 21 points, five behind division leaders Godoy Cruz, the hosts will be aiming for a strong second half of the season, with continental places up for grabs.

Trailing Saturday's hosts by just two points but boasting a game in hand, Boca are undoubtedly the stronger of the two squads on paper and will look to continue their positive momentum, having picked up 10 points from their last five games.

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys will host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Fubo, Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys team news

The hosts are guaranteed to be without two players, with David Sotelo sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear picked up in late January. Rodrigo Fernandez will serve a red-card suspension in this game.

Newell's Old Boys possible XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macagno, Hoyos Defenders: Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott Midfielders: Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo Forwards: Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel). Exequiel Zeballos and Lucas Blondel are both out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Brey; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Blondel, E. Fernandez, K. Zenon; Medina; Langoni, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Valentini, Blanco, Saracchi, Anselmino, Figal, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Zenón, Fernández, Ramírez, Benitez Forwards: Cavani, Zeballos, Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Taborda, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/11/23 Boca Juniors 1-1 Newell's Old Boys Copa de la Liga Profesional 25/07/23 Boca Juniors 2-2 Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional de Fútbol 17/10/22 Newell's Old Boys 2-2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol 01/12/21 Boca Juniors 0-0 Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional de Fútbol 22/02/21 Newell's Old Boys 0-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional

