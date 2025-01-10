How to watch New Mexico vs San Diego State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NCAAM matchup between the New Mexico Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs, including how to watch and team news.

The New Mexico Lobos will square off against the San Diego State Aztecs to start a high-voltage NCAAM game on January 11, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Lobos have a strong offense that scores 85.4 points per game on average, while the Aztecs only score 73.9.

New Mexico has 16.8 assists every game, much more than San Diego State's 12.9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Mexico Lobos vs San Diego State Aztecs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico Lobos vs San Diego State Aztecs: Date and tip-off time

The New Mexico Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs will meet in an electrifying NCAAM game on January 11, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at The Pit, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Date January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue The Pit Location Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico Lobos vs San Diego State Aztecs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Mexico Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to New Mexico Lobos vs San Diego State Aztecs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New Mexico Lobos team news

Donovan Dent scores a remarkable 19.3 points per game, is 77.3% accurate at the free throw line, and has a 49.5% rate on the field goals.

Nelly Junior Joseph controls the boards by grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game, which includes 6.9 defensive boards and 3.2 offensive boards.

Tru Washington hinders opponents' offense with 1.8 steals each game.

San Diego State Aztecs team news

Miles Byrd scores 13.3 points per game on average and shoots 41.8% from the field and 85.0% from the line for free throws.

Jared Coleman-Jones grabs 5.5 rebounds every game, with 3.8 coming from defense and 1.6 coming from offense.

Nick Boyd averages 3.5 assists each game and leads the team with 1.9 turnovers during 29.5 minutes each game.

New Mexico Lobos and San Diego State Aztecs head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the New Mexico Lobos beat the San Diego State Aztecs. This forthcoming game could be very close. New Mexico has been executing well lately, as they have won three of the last five games.

Their most recent win was on the 17th of March 2024, with a score of 68–61. Their attack has worked well, giving them big wins like the 88–70 win on the 14th of January 2024. The Aztecs, on the other hand, will be eager to get back on track after beating New Mexico 81–70 on the 17th of February 2024.

This game has been close the whole time. The Aztecs won by two points in February of 2023 and by a score of 73–71 on the 26th of February 2023. Both teams can speed things up, so it could be a very intense game. New Mexico will probably rely on their offense, whereas San Diego State will likely rely on their defense.

Date Results Mar 17, 2024 New Mexico 68-61 San Diego State Feb 17, 2024 San Diego State 81-70 New Mexico Jan 14, 2024 New Mexico 88-70 San Diego State Feb 26, 2023 San Diego State 73-71 New Mexico Jan 15, 2023 New Mexico 76-67 San Diego State

