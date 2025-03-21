How to watch today's New Mexico Lobos vs Marquette Golden Eagles basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Mexico vs Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 7-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10) will look to punch their ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 10-seed New Mexico Lobos (26-7) in a first-round clash on Friday at Rocket Arena.

New Mexico heads into March Madness looking to bounce back from a narrow 72-69 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos were in control early, carrying a 34-28 advantage into halftime, but they faltered in the second half, getting outscored 44-35 down the stretch. New Mexico struggled with efficiency, shooting just 39.7% from the field, 33.3% from deep, and 72.2% from the free-throw line in the defeat.

Marquette, meanwhile, also enters the tournament hoping to rebound after a rough showing in their Big East Tournament outing. The Golden Eagles fell to St. John’s, 79-63, despite leading 37-35 at the break. They managed just 26 second-half points as their shooting woes mounted. Marquette finished the game hitting only 39% of its shots from the floor, a dismal 20.7% from three-point range, and 61.1% from the stripe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New Mexico Lobos vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico Lobos vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The New Mexico Lobos and the Marquette Golden Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch New Mexico Lobos vs Marquette Golden Eagles basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Mexico Lobos and the Marquette Golden Eagles on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

New Mexico Lobos team news & key performers

For New Mexico, the backcourt runs through Donovan Dent, who paces the Lobos in both scoring (20.6 PPG) and assists (6.4 APG).

Down low, Nelly Junior Joseph anchors the interior, grabbing a team-best 11.2 rebounds per game while also adding 14.0 points per contest. He also chips in 1.2 assists per game.

Mustapha Amzil serves as the Lobos’ most consistent threat from deep, knocking down 1.3 three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Tru Washington is a menace in the passing lanes, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Joseph controls the paint with 1.5 blocks per outing.

Marquette Golden Eagles news & key performers

For the Golden Eagles, Kam Jones is the primary offensive weapon, leading the team with 19.3 points per game while also orchestrating the offense with 5.9 assists per contest.

In the rebounding department, David Joplin is Marquette’s top presence on the glass, pulling down 5.5 boards per game while also contributing 13.8 points per outing. Joplin is also the team’s most reliable three-point shooter, averaging two made threes per game.

On the defensive side, Stevie Mitchell is the team’s top perimeter disruptor, swiping 2.3 steals per game, while Joplin provides some rim protection, leading the squad with 0.9 blocks per contest.

