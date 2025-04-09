How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face off against the Atlanta Hawks to begin a high-voltage NBA battle on April 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Nets have a 14-35 record compared to Eastern opponents and have struggled in the conference. However, with 10.9 offensive rebounds every game, they are eighth in the East, largely because of Day'Ron Sharpe's 3.0 average on the boards.

The Hawks have been more successful in conference games, finishing 27-22. With a 3-point shooting percentage of 35.6%, they are ninth in the East.

This season, Brooklyn's field goal percentage is 43.8%, which is 4.5 points of percentage lower than Atlanta's 48.3%. In contrast, the Hawks make 13.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is just more than the Nets' average of 12.9 three-pointers allowed.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Atlanta Hawks in an exciting NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date April 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

Brooklyn Nets team news

Trendon Watford has been scoring 12.7 points with 4.0 rebounds over his previous 10 games.

Keon Johnson is leading the Nets with 3.7 rebounds and 10.5 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Keon Johnson Rest Day-to-Day C, Day'Ron Sharpe Knee injury Day-to-Day

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young leads the Hawks in scoring with 24.1 points and 11.6 assists in each contest.

Onyeka Okongwu has been scoring 17.3 points per game in his last ten games.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jacob Toppin Calf injury Day-to-Day C, Clint Capela Hand injury Out

Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

The Nets have won four of their last five meetings with the Atlanta Hawks, giving them a definite advantage. The Nets most recently defeated the Hawks 122-114 on the 17th of March, 2025, after losing by a slim margin on the 24th of October, 2024. Prior to then, Brooklyn controlled with three straight victories, including a close victory of 114-113 on December 7, 2023, and a 124-97 thumping on March 1, 2024. According to this recent pattern, the Nets have continuously outperformed the Hawks, especially in terms of offensive effectiveness. Even though Atlanta has performed better overall in the conference this season, Brooklyn may have a tactical and psychological edge going into Thursday's game, given their history against the team.

Date Results Mar 17, 2025 Nets 122-114 Hawks Oct 24, 2024 Hawks 120-116 Nets Mar 03, 2024 Nets 114-102 Hawks Mar 01, 2024 Nets 124-97 Hawks Dec 07, 2023 Nets 114-113 Hawks

