How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers to start the high-voltage NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Philadelphia 76ers trail the Brooklyn Nets by a slim margin at 85.5 points per game, while the Brooklyn Nets are averaging 88.3. Additionally, with 40.8 rebounds per game compared to the Sixers' 38.2, the Nets lead the league in this area.

However, Philadelphia holds the advantage in playmaking, with 18.5 assists per game to Brooklyn's 17.3. The 76ers record 7.5 thefts per game, but the Nets are more aggressive on defense with 9.2 steals per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League game, plus plenty more.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet in an electrifying NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Brooklyn Nets team news

Drew Timme has averaged 25.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in about 30 minutes per game.

Danny Wolf scored 10.0 points, pulled down 7.3 rebounds, and dished out 2.7 assists a game.

Brooklyn Nets injuries

Player I njury I njury status Drake Powell Left knee injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Johni Broome scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

VJ Edgecombe contributed 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Paul George Left knee injury Day-to-Day

Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming matchup could be fiercely contested based on their previous five meetings. The Nets have recently discovered ways to defeat the Sixers, as evidenced by their two most recent victories, both by slim margins: 105-103 on February 23, 2025, and 100-96 on February 13, 2025. But Philadelphia has won all three of its prior meetings handily, including a resounding 123-94 victory on January 5, 2025. Although the 76ers have the ability to overwhelm Brooklyn, the Nets' recent action may make this Summer League matchup another close and difficult encounter.

Date Results Feb 23, 2025 Nets 105-103 76ers Feb 13, 2025 Nets 100-96 76ers Jan 05, 2025 76ers 123-94 Nets Nov 23, 2024 76ers 113-98 Nets Oct 17, 2024 76ers 117-95 Nets

More NBA news and coverage