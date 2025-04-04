How to watch Nebraska vs Boise State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs Boise State NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face off against the Boise State Broncos to begin an exciting College Basketball Crown on April 5, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT.

Boise State leads in scoring, averaging a powerful 94.5 points per game, while Nebraska scores a respectable 83.5.

The Broncos have a more effective offense, shooting a remarkable 54.6% from the field, which is much higher than the Cornhuskers' 49.2%.

Nebraska has been marginally more successful defensively, giving up 73.5 points a game as opposed to Boise State's 76.0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Boise State Broncos NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Boise State Broncos: Date and tip-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet the Boise State Broncos in an epic NCAAM battle on April 5, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date April 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Boise State Broncos live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Brice Williams averages 29.0 points a game and shoots 53.3% from his shots and an amazing 85.0% from his free-throw line.

Juwan Gary averages 7.5 rebounds, including a solid 6.5 on defense.

Cale Jacobsen is giving out 4.5 assists every game with just 0.5 turnovers over 29.5 minutes.

Boise State Broncos team news

Tyson Degenhart has been averaging 20.0 points every game, grabbing 5.5 rebounds, and shooting an incredible 64.0% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line.

Alvaro Cardenas averages 5.0 assists each game and 2.5 turnovers during 34.5 minutes of action.

O'Mar Stanley contributes 0.8 blocks per game.

