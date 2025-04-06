How to watch today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCF Knights NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs UCF NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The inaugural Crown Tournament championship will feature a clash between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-14) and UCF Knights (20-16), two teams riding postseason momentum despite flying under the radar for much of the year.

Nebraska, passed over for the NCAA Tournament after finishing 12th in the Big Ten, has made the most of its Crown bid. The Cornhuskers knocked off Arizona State, Georgetown, and most recently Boise State—overcoming a 2.5-point underdog tag to secure a 10-point win and punch their ticket to Sunday’s title game.

UCF, meanwhile, continues to defy expectations. The Knights have kept rolling even after losing star guard Keyshawn Hall, this season’s leading scorer and rebounder, to the transfer portal before the tournament began. Still, they’ve managed three straight wins, capped off by a thrilling semifinal victory over Villanova.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCF Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Cornhuskers vs Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 am PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 am PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the UCF Knights on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

Nebraska’s frontcourt is anchored by Juwan Gary, a physical 6ft 6in forward who dropped 21 points and grabbed nine boards in the Boise win. Gary, now in his third season with the Huskers after transferring from Alabama, has averaged 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds this year and brings a mix of strength inside and range from deep.

Brice Williams, a First-Team All-Big Ten selection, has been their offensive leader with 20.5 points per game and a 30-point outburst against Arizona State. Sharp-shooter Connor Essegian adds spacing with 73 made threes on 37.2% shooting from distance, chipping in 10.5 points per game.

UCF Knights news & key performers

UCF's semifinal hero was senior guard Darius Johnson, who exploded for a career-high 42 points on 19 shots to lead the Knights past Villanova. Johnson, a four-year contributor, is shooting a red-hot 40.4% from deep with 90 triples this season and is determined to cap his career with a title.

Freshman center Moustapha Thiam, standing at 7ft 2in, has been a force in the paint, averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Jordan Ivy-Curry adds scoring punch from the wing with 12.4 points per game—he posted 18 points and seven boards in the semis.

