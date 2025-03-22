How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Vermont Catamounts NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Vermont NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The second-seeded NC State Wolfpack (26-6) will square off against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (21-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

NC State enters the tournament fresh off a deep run in the ACC Tournament, where the Wolfpack advanced to their 19th conference championship game. They secured victories over No. 9 seed Georgia Tech and No. 5 seed North Carolina before falling to No. 3 seed Duke, 76-62, in the title showdown.

Vermont, meanwhile, earned its spot in the Big Dance by winning the America East Tournament. The Catamounts finished second in the regular-season standings with a 13-3 conference record and went on a dominant postseason run, taking down No. 7 seed UMBC (70-39), No. 2 seed Bryant (62-45), and top-seeded UAlbany (62-55) to claim the championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State Wolfpack vs. the Vermont Catamounts NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs Vermont Catamounts: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and the Catamounts will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue William Neal Reynolds Coliseum Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Vermont Catamounts on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Vermont Catamounts on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Aziaha James is the offensive catalyst for NC State, leading the team with 17.9 points per game—good for sixth in the ACC. She has drained 68 three-pointers this season and ranks among the program’s all-time greats, sitting 17th on the Wolfpack's career scoring list (1,536 points) and seventh in three-pointers made (176). Madison Hayes is the team's top rebounder, pulling down 7.1 boards per game, while Saniya Rivers leads the squad in steals (1.6) and blocks (1.3) per contest.

Zoe Brooks is the primary facilitator with 3.7 assists per game, and Tilda Trygger boasts a team-best 52.5% shooting percentage among players with at least 100 attempts while also leading the squad with 66 offensive rebounds.

Vermont Catamounts news & key performers

For Vermont, Nikola Priede delivered a standout performance in the America East Tournament, pouring in a game-high 20 points—her second 20-point effort of the season. Catherine Gilwee and Anna Olson followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Priede also led the team on the glass with nine rebounds, while Olson and Sarah Ericson secured six each. Bella Vito contributed two boards.

On the playmaking front, Olson and Keira Hanson dished out two assists each to lead the Catamounts, while Ericson and Vito each chipped in with one.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage