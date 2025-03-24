How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Michigan State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 2 seed NC State (27-6) looks to continue its postseason dominance when it takes on No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-9) in the NCAA Tournament’s second round on Monday at Reynolds Coliseum. A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line as both teams aim to extend their seasons.

The Wolfpack is riding high after a commanding 75-55 victory over No. 15 seed Vermont in the opening round, securing their 27th win of the season. NC State remains nearly untouchable at home, having now won 22 straight games at Reynolds Coliseum and 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament matchups in Raleigh.

Michigan State, which finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record, enters the contest looking to build off its own strong first-round performance. The Spartans rebounded from a 74-61 loss in the Big Ten Tournament by knocking off No. 10 seed Harvard 64-50 to punch their ticket to this showdown.

NC State vs Michigan State: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Reynolds Coliseum Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Spartans on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

NC State team news & key performers

Aziaha James has been the offensive catalyst for the Wolfpack, averaging a team-best 17.8 points per game—ranking sixth in the ACC—while connecting on 69 three-pointers. Her stellar play has earned her Honorable Mention All-America recognition from both the AP and USBWA.

Madison Hayes controls the glass, leading NC State with 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Defensively, Saniya Rivers has been a disruptive force, leading the team in steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (1.3 per game).

Zoe Brooks serves as the Wolfpack's primary playmaker, dishing out a team-high 3.7 assists per game.

Trygger has been one of the most efficient scorers on the squad, boasting a team-best 53.3% field goal percentage among players with at least 100 attempts while also leading the team with 66 offensive rebounds.

Michigan State news & key performers

Grace VanSlooten has been the Spartans' go-to scorer, putting up a team-high 15.5 points per game while adding 7.1 rebounds per contest. Her impressive season earned her a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team as voted by both coaches and media.

Julia Ayrault also secured All-Big Ten Second Team honours, contributing 14.6 points per game while leading the Spartans in rebounding (7.4 RPG) and total blocks (45).

Theryn Hallock received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition, averaging 13.6 points per game while pacing the team with 90 assists.

Jocelyn Tate has been Michigan State's defensive anchor, leading the team with 72 steals this season.

