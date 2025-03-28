How to watch today's NC State vs LSU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

LSU punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in dominant fashion, steamrolling Florida State by 30 points in the Round of 32. Aneesah Morrow flirted with a triple-double, helping the third-seeded Tigers maintain their high-powered offensive momentum.

But despite their seeding, Kim Mulkey's squad won't be the favorite in this matchup. They'll go head-to-head with No. 2 seed NC State, a team that has cruised through March Madness so far, securing 20-and 34-point victories in their opening rounds.

This could be one of the tightest matchups of the Sweet 16. The Tigers are finally back to full strength with Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson healthy, but will that be enough to power them into the Elite Eight?

NC State vs LSU: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch NC State vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, with a broadcast crew of Pam Ward (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter). The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Aziaha James spearheads the Wolfpack's offense, averaging 18.1 points per game, ranking sixth in the ACC, and knocking down 75 three-pointers this season. She earned AP and USBWA All-America Honorable Mention honors.

Madison Hayes is a force on the boards, leading the team with 7.3 rebounds per game. Saniya Rivers does it all, pacing the squad in assists (3.8 per game), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.3). Tilda Trygger boasts a 52.6% shooting clip (90-for-171), the highest among players with 100+ attempts.

The Wolfpack thrive on discipline, committing just 12.1 fouls per game—the fewest in the ACC and third-lowest nationally. NC State also ranks among the NCAA's top 10 in defensive rebounding (29.5 per game), total rebounds (41.5), and turnover efficiency (11.6 per game).

LSU Tigers news & key performers

The Tigers put on an offensive clinic in Baton Rouge, dropping 103 points on San Diego State and 101 on Florida State in consecutive blowout wins.

Aneesah Morrow, Flau’jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams were all named to the All-SEC First Team, with Morrow also earning All-Defensive Team honors.

Johnson leads LSU in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Morrow is a double-double machine, averaging 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds, while also tallying a team-high 85 steals. Williams contributes 17.4 points per game, along with a team-best 116 assists. Sa’Myah Smith anchors the defense with a team-leading 48 blocks.

