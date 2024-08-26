How to watch and listen to today's Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The New York Yankees, who are leading the American League East with a 75-54 record, will start a three-game interleague series in Washington D.C. on Monday against the Nationals, currently sitting fourth in the National League East with a 58-72 record.
The Yankees' recent 9-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday ended their three-game winning streak, but they still hold a slim half-game lead over Baltimore in their division. Meanwhile, the Nationals suffered their second consecutive defeat, falling 4-2 to the Atlanta Braves, and are now 17 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.
Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees MLB game
How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and YES Network (YES)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nationals vs Yankees
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Nationals Park for this matchup on Monday, August 26, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, August 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:45 pm ET/ 3:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington D.C.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees team news
Washington Nationals team news & players to watch
Washington will hand the ball on Monday to Mitchell Parker. This season the 24-year-old left hander is 7-7 with an ERA of 4.26 and 104 strikeouts.
C.J. Abrams has struck a team-high 18 home runs. Luis Garcia's 63 runs batted in and .293 batting average are both team-highs.
Washington Nationals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|M. Thompson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|S. Cavalli
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Gray
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|V. Robles
|Center fielder
|Day-to-day
|Hand
|A. Call
|Right fielder
|Day-to-day
|Leg
New York Yankees team news & players to watch
Pitcher Carlos Rodon is leading the Yankees in wins with 14 and strikeouts with 153, while Monday's starter Nestor Cortes is the leader in ERA for starting pitchers at 4.00. Cortes is 7-10 with 137 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP.
Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a batting average of .333 and tops the team in home runs (51) and runs batted in (122). His home run tally is the highest in the majors, and he also leads the league in RBI.
Juan Soto is batting .299 and has tallied 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs, and 108 walks. Soto ranks fourth in the league for both home runs and RBI this season.
New York Yankees injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|A. Rizzo
|First baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|L. Trivino
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Poteet
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Tricep
|C. Schmidt
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|J. Berti
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|J. Loáisiga
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/26/24
|M. Parker (7-7)
|N. Cortes Jr. (7-10)
|08/27/24
|P. Corbin (3-12)
|G. Cole (5-2)
|08/28/24
|M. Gore (7-11)
|C. Rodon (14-8)
