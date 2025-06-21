This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Liberty v Washington MysticsGetty Images Sport
Stream live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings will happen on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. In their most recent games, the Wings defeated the Sun 86-83, while the Mystics lost to the Dream 91-92.

The Wings are statistically superior offensively, scoring 81.5 points per game on average (7th in the league) against the Mystics' 77.6 points per game (11th).

The Mystics only give up 79.6 points per game (7th), while the Wings give up a league-worst 87.2 points.

In addition, Washington is slightly ahead in rebounding and field goal percentage (42.9% vs. 41.6%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC.

DateJune 22, 2025
Tip-off Time3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
VenueCareFirst Arena
LocationWashington, DC

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN 3
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is scoring an average of 20.5 points per game, shooting an astounding 80.0% from the free-throw line, and making 37.9% of her field goals.

Kiki Iriafen pulls down 9.0 rebounds a game, which includes 6.1 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
G, Georgia AmooreACL injuryOut for Season

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 82.9% from the free-throw line and an effective 47.2% from the field.

Myisha Hines-Allen has been averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 offensive and 4.5 defensive.

Dallas Wings injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
F, Maddy SiegristKnee injuryOut
G, Tyasha HarrisKnee injuryOut for Season

Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings have a closely contested recent history. The Mystics have won the last three meetings, including a commanding 28-point victory in June 2024 by scores of 8, 13, and 13. The Wings had previously dominated 2023, winning back-to-back games, including a 28-point thumping of their own. But during the past season, Washington has obviously regained the upper hand as they have continuously outclassed Dallas on both ends. Unless the Wings can tighten their defense and throw off Washington's flow, the Mystics, who are currently performing excellent defense and exhibiting improved efficiency and rebounding overall, might continue to dominate.

DateResults
Sep 04, 2024Mystics 90-86 Wings
Jun 24, 2024Mystics 92-84 Wings
Jun 23, 2024Mystics 97-69 Wings
Aug 21, 2023Wings 97-84 Mystics
Jul 29, 2023Wings 90-62 Mystics

