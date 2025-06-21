How to watch Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings will happen on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. In their most recent games, the Wings defeated the Sun 86-83, while the Mystics lost to the Dream 91-92.

The Wings are statistically superior offensively, scoring 81.5 points per game on average (7th in the league) against the Mystics' 77.6 points per game (11th).

The Mystics only give up 79.6 points per game (7th), while the Wings give up a league-worst 87.2 points.

In addition, Washington is slightly ahead in rebounding and field goal percentage (42.9% vs. 41.6%).

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC.

Date June 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, DC

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is scoring an average of 20.5 points per game, shooting an astounding 80.0% from the free-throw line, and making 37.9% of her field goals.

Kiki Iriafen pulls down 9.0 rebounds a game, which includes 6.1 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 82.9% from the free-throw line and an effective 47.2% from the field.

Myisha Hines-Allen has been averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 offensive and 4.5 defensive.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings have a closely contested recent history. The Mystics have won the last three meetings, including a commanding 28-point victory in June 2024 by scores of 8, 13, and 13. The Wings had previously dominated 2023, winning back-to-back games, including a 28-point thumping of their own. But during the past season, Washington has obviously regained the upper hand as they have continuously outclassed Dallas on both ends. Unless the Wings can tighten their defense and throw off Washington's flow, the Mystics, who are currently performing excellent defense and exhibiting improved efficiency and rebounding overall, might continue to dominate.

Date Results Sep 04, 2024 Mystics 90-86 Wings Jun 24, 2024 Mystics 92-84 Wings Jun 23, 2024 Mystics 97-69 Wings Aug 21, 2023 Wings 97-84 Mystics Jul 29, 2023 Wings 90-62 Mystics

